Ben Shapiro said only stupid people retire and ended up owned into next year – 14 fabulous takedowns that will never stop working

Politics ben shapiro retirement

It’s not always easy getting your work-life balance right, and it’s similarly tricky working out at what age you’re going to be able to retire and live a half-decent life.

But retiring at an age when you’ll still have a life to live is surely a sensible goal for everyone.

Ben Shapiro, the conservative commentator and pundit with a penchant for hate speech, disagrees. He thinks retirement is for the lazy and not just that. He thinks it’s stupid, in a clip from last year that’s just gone wildly viral again,

Ben Shapiro: “No one in the United States should be retiring at 65 years old. Frankly, I think retirement itself is a stupid idea unless you have some sort of health problem.”pic.twitter.com/vWyn67l915 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 14, 2025

Shapiro says if you stop working, you lose your purpose in life. And if you lose your purpose in life, you die. Shapiro is an idiot. And Twitter was here to supply the proof, as the pod dude ended up owned in magnificent style.

1.

Says the dude who sits in an air conditioned studio all day… — Genevieve (@GenevieveBayer) July 14, 2025

2.

3.

Tell me you have never done a hard day of physical labor without telling me you have never done a hard day of labor https://t.co/wX4Mudrf3O — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) July 15, 2025

4.

“I sit behind a mic for a living, so Im kind of an authority on hard work” — Turgid Verse (@gullyvuhr) July 15, 2025

5.

That’s because he doesn’t know what it’s like to actually work for a living. Little soft hand sissy thinks bumping his gums is “real work”. — Bubba_T8 (@Bubba_T8) July 14, 2025

6.

If he worked for a living he wouldn’t say that. — ⚓️ Sailor Jim (@JimHendley4NC) July 14, 2025

