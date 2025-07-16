Politics ben shapiro retirement

Ben Shapiro said only stupid people retire and ended up owned into next year – 14 fabulous takedowns that will never stop working

Saul Hutson. Updated July 16th, 2025

It’s not always easy getting your work-life balance right, and it’s similarly tricky working out at what age you’re going to be able to retire and live a half-decent life.

But retiring at an age when you’ll still have a life to live is surely a sensible goal for everyone.

Ben Shapiro, the conservative commentator and pundit with a penchant for hate speech, disagrees. He thinks retirement is for the lazy and not just that. He thinks it’s stupid, in a clip from last year that’s just gone wildly viral again,

Shapiro says if you stop working, you lose your purpose in life. And if you lose your purpose in life, you die. Shapiro is an idiot. And Twitter was here to supply the proof, as the pod dude ended up owned in magnificent style.

