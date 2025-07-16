Donald Trump says it’s okay for him to rig elections, but if California tries something similar, it’s outrageous corruption – 18 vote-winning comebacks

Politics donald trump elections

The Donald Trump Double Standard file grows pretty much any time he gets in front of a microphone, with his latest hypocritical hissyfit coming at the expense of *checks notes* the entire state of California.

In another masterful display of finger pointing, Trump boldly declared his plans for redrawing districts in multiple states to help his own cause in the next round of elections. He’s almost proud of it. But what about other states? Particularly blue states?

Reporter: Which states besides Texas would you like to redraw the maps? Trump: We have about four of them. Reporter: Are you concerned California might do the same thing? Trump: They are so corrupt, you never know what’s going to happen. pic.twitter.com/26QQCrJMI7 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2025

Yeah, that’s what we thought. The Twitter police quickly swerved in to point out this double standard. Enjoy.

Are any of his followers smart enough to acknowledge that he just described an action that he wants done would be “corrupt” if anyone else did it. — Pragmatic Pessimist #EatTheRich (@cagomez) July 15, 2025

Trump saying that California might do the same thing he’s doing, because they are corrupt. Is quite the confession. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) July 15, 2025

How dare they do the thing we’re planning to do. — Screamilla Jones (@voidyscreamy) July 15, 2025

Trump plotting to rig maps in four states while calling California corrupt is peak projection. The man screams fraud while trying to rig the game from the inside. If irony were a crime, he’d be doing life without parole. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) July 15, 2025

So…Gerrymandering is only evil when Democrats do it??? pic.twitter.com/aVdZwVwbQq — DJL (@lovetoalltx15) July 15, 2025

Redrawing maps like it’s a board game. Democracy shouldn’t be up for negotiation. — Conflict Spot (@conflictspot) July 15, 2025

Why is it corrupt if California does it but not Texas? — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) July 15, 2025

Wait, is he suggesting they would be corrupt if they do what he is doing? — Creepy Troll (@CreepyJTroll) July 15, 2025

