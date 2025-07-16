It took just one minute for this mouthy Maga to get absolutely owned – and he didn’t even know it
Jason Selvig may have hit an interview high when he spoke to this bad-tempered Maga cultist back in 2023 – and it’s a very high bar. The co-creater of The Good Liars absolutely scorched the guy, and it’s a must-see moment.
@thegoodliars This guy said he’s “not our secretary” but he seems open to the position. #fyp #funny #prank #miami #indictment #interview ♬ original sound – The Good Liars
“Would you be able to like shadow and kind of like get coffee for people and take notes for people?”
“You’ve got my email. So, you email me.”
“I guess it turns out that guy might be my secretary.”
There was approximately zero sympathy for the Trump fan.
You could- I can’t believe- you just- ….YOU CAN’T WRITE THIS!
David Escobedo
The lights are on, but nobody’s home.
Nicole Carlson
Can’t name one. Needs a secretary
Bill Chott
Excellent, sir! You have played the man well once again! 😂
TaLoca88
That’s the problem!! Whenever you ask a direct question, they never give a direct answer!!
GloriaStubbs
Fast thinking 😂😂😂😂
Hoener Farms Fine Woodworking
He walked straight into that!
MimmzH
Was his “card” just a 3×5 note card like grandma wrote her banana bread recipe on?
Randy Babbitt
Bro didn’t see that coming. TBH it took me a second too. 😅
2h
Betocratic Nurse had a hunch.
You know he went home & told all his friends & family he’s going to be on TV. 😂
