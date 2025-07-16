This Derek Guy clapback to a Maga troll remains one of the most savage we’ve seen

Twitter Derek Guy

2024’s RNC was the gift that just kept on giving.

It gave us Boris Johnson‘s almost non-existent audience, Kari Lake‘s hissy fit when Emily Maitlis expected her to answer a quesion, and Donald Trump‘s ridiculous ear bandage – to name just a few special moments.

We also saw Donald Trump Jr trying desperately to make Daddy love him, but instead, catching the eye of the internet’s favourite menswear expert, Derek Guy.

belt should match your shoes pic.twitter.com/G7lNgdpWRR — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 18, 2024

A lot of people were completely on board with Derek’s style tip.

It’s really bad when the menswear guy is citing bog-standard tailoring rules that even us rubes know https://t.co/U5g3WproFs — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) July 18, 2024

absolutely. His mama did not teach him — Arabella (me/mine) (@ArabellaSL) July 18, 2024

It's true they all dress in suits like they're still in high school good lord https://t.co/ZiKaBUirvX — DiamondDogez (@DiamondDogez) July 18, 2024

However, one Trump supporter, J Carms, shared their displeasure with just one word.

It did not go well for them, because – as ever – Derek had the perfect comeback.

true, this is what allows me to recognize there are different shades of brown — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 18, 2024

People loved the brutal but fair takedown.

1.

Shut it down, Twitter is finished now. We won’t top this one https://t.co/8ICUzoo2Rj — Christian! (@LikeChristianB) July 18, 2024

2.

The sound that just came out of me. Even when I know you never miss I still wasn’t ready! Well played as usual. — Kimberly Anne (@Star_KAV) July 18, 2024

3.

The scream I scrumpt — i.am.groot (@krispykatkween) July 18, 2024

4.

Holy shit, this response. lmao https://t.co/PCyG4bry4k — Brian Crecente (@crecenteb) July 18, 2024

5.

This might be the best Twitter moment of moments of Twitter moments. pic.twitter.com/XLb6h1UZaN — MollyPeonies (@mollypeonies) July 18, 2024

6.

Menswear guy doesn't miss https://t.co/tmllx5XrVn — we live in hell (@van_goghbot) July 18, 2024

7.

why does anyone ever bother trying to diss menswear guy anymore, it never works out https://t.co/IxBdJXH6ib — meg (@rosycheeked_) July 18, 2024

8.

Again I say, they could never make me hate you Derek Menswear https://t.co/gPPJ2Y02am — Grillmaster Nehmdawg (@nehmdoge) July 18, 2024

It turned out that J Carms could dish it out, but not take it. They deleted their account!

deleting his account seems a little dramatic — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 18, 2024

What a snowflake.

