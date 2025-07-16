Twitter Derek Guy

This Derek Guy clapback to a Maga troll remains one of the most savage we’ve seen

Poke Staff. Updated July 16th, 2025

2024’s RNC was the gift that just kept on giving.

It gave us Boris Johnson‘s almost non-existent audience, Kari Lake‘s hissy fit when Emily Maitlis expected her to answer a quesion, and Donald Trump‘s ridiculous ear bandage – to name just a few special moments.

We also saw Donald Trump Jr trying desperately to make Daddy love him, but instead, catching the eye of the internet’s favourite menswear expert, Derek Guy.

A lot of people were completely on board with Derek’s style tip.

However, one Trump supporter, J Carms, shared their displeasure with just one word.

Lib

It did not go well for them, because – as ever – Derek had the perfect comeback.

Ohhh Burn GIFfrom Ohhh GIFs

People loved the brutal but fair takedown.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

It turned out that J Carms could dish it out, but not take it. They deleted their account!

What a snowflake.

READ MORE

Menswear expert Derek Guy passed judgement on Nigel Farage’s jacket – and he wasn’t the only one

Source Derek Guy Image MollyPeonies