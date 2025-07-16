Donald Trump still thinks his cognitive test was an IQ test, and suggests ‘low-IQ’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should take one

US AOC donald trump

If there’s one thing Donald Trump hates, it’s a person who will stand up to him. If there’s one thing he hates even more, it’s if that person is a woman.

It was, therefore, hardly a shocker when he made this ungracious and baseless remark about two Democratic congresswomen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett, who have both called out his shenanigans on many occasions.

Trump: "AOC — look. I think she's very nice. But she's very low IQ, and we really don't need low IQ. Between her and Crockett, we're gonna give 'em both an IQ test to see who comes out best. I took a real test at Walter Reed medical center and I aced it. Now it's time for them… pic.twitter.com/IlEUZd8Zlb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2025

Here we go again, with the ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’ test – represented here in the most hilarious way by Stephen Colbert.

While Trump might like to couch it as an IQ test, everyone else knows it was not – and they aren’t buying his attempted takedowns of AOC and Ms Crockett, either.

1.

Once again, the MOCA is a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test. Identifying a camel is a pretty low bar. https://t.co/7t3zT6yxrs pic.twitter.com/s3nj9DujPu — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) July 15, 2025

2.

Here was the test: – circle

– triangle

️- squirrel

– giraffe

– signal

‍- Epstein https://t.co/nZbSfPNVu2 — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) July 15, 2025

3.

Just the most powerful man in the world demonstrating he doesn’t know the difference between a cognitive decline assessment and an IQ test. https://t.co/I8PlRRv6F0 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 16, 2025

4.

I know this isn't the point, but if AOC and Trump both took the same IQ test, it would be the most humiliating day of Trump's entire life. https://t.co/B29qSN2MC8 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 15, 2025

5.

You don't "ace" an IQ test…that's not how IQ tests work, which he'd realize if he actually had "aced" one. — Lestan (@Lestan21) July 15, 2025

6.

Trump conflating a competency test with an IQ test. Also, worth pointing out that Trump is always most obsessed with IQ when he's talking about women of colorhttps://t.co/GSGaoQcXqM — Nick Field (@nick_field90) July 15, 2025

7.

He really thinks he took an IQ test and not a “can he be left alone without shitting his pants” test https://t.co/F9leKCzLol — Keith (@keithejustus) July 15, 2025

8.

9.

There’s more intelligence in one strand of @AOC and @JasmineForUS’s hair than in Trump’s actual brain… https://t.co/uGpuuCsBJX — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 16, 2025

10.

Out of AOC and Trump, which one looked directly at an eclipse again? And which one suggested injecting bleach to cure COVID? https://t.co/kAGZlzWJlR — Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) July 15, 2025

11.

Put politics aside. Anyone in a position of any level of authority talking about another person in any level of authority like this is not a "straight shooter." They are, in the parlance of the time, a fucking asshole. https://t.co/WEXxG7YpXQ — David Poland (@DavidPoland) July 16, 2025

12.

Projection from a man whose greatest intellectual achievement is remembering five words in order during a cognitive screening. Let’s be clear: this isn’t about intelligence — it’s about power. AOC and Crockett challenge him, so he resorts to cheap insults and sexist jabs,… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) July 15, 2025

13.

Walter Reed Medical Center, known for its excellence in IQ testing. — David Badash (@davidbadash) July 15, 2025

14.

man woman cat dog conspiracy — (@gobfather_eth) July 15, 2025

The wonderful Stella Parton cut to the chase.

He is such a joke. Their intelligence intimidates him. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 15, 2025

Source Aaron Rupar Image JReinerMD, Screengrab