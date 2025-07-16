US AOC donald trump

Donald Trump still thinks his cognitive test was an IQ test, and suggests ‘low-IQ’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should take one

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 16th, 2025

If there’s one thing Donald Trump hates, it’s a person who will stand up to him. If there’s one thing he hates even more, it’s if that person is a woman.

It was, therefore, hardly a shocker when he made this ungracious and baseless remark about two Democratic congresswomen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett, who have both called out his shenanigans on many occasions.

Here we go again, with the ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV’ test – represented here in the most hilarious way by Stephen Colbert.

While Trump might like to couch it as an IQ test, everyone else knows it was not – and they aren’t buying his attempted takedowns of AOC and Ms Crockett, either.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

The wonderful Stella Parton cut to the chase.

Source Aaron Rupar Image JReinerMD, Screengrab