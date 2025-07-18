Sport Andrew cotter farts golf
A golf fan’s comedy fart was picked up by the TV microphones and Andrew Cotter’s response was simply priceless
Well here’s something you don’t see – or rather, hear – on the golf every day.
It was a moment during the coverage of the Open golf on Thursday when a spectator’s comedy fart – a proper belter! – was picked up by the TV microphones and commentator Andrew ‘Olive and Mabel’ Cotter and his colleagues just couldn’t let it lie.
Doesn’t matter how old you get, a well-timed fart will never not be funny pic.twitter.com/fsJcvBu24J
— Patrick McDonald (@pmcdonaldCBS) July 17, 2025
Might be the most fun we’ve ever had watching the golf, that (it was the great Ken Brown – we think – with the ‘little bit of wind from behind’ gag).
And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.
Nothing like a fan ripping a fart as Scheffler drops a dart on the hole. pic.twitter.com/mNL17rlivC
— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 17, 2025
“Just a little bit of wind from behind”
Magnificent call.
— Russell Smith (@retechruss) July 17, 2025
Hearing an unexpected fart on live tv just hits differently
— Preston (@P_M0RG) July 17, 2025
Nice release
— justinschopp.eth (@justin_schopp) July 17, 2025
“It just helped it ease down the green” is a great addition here!
— MikeAranaShow (@MikeAranaShow) July 17, 2025
Fartcoin coded
— Clemente (@Chilearmy123) July 17, 2025
“How am I suppose to CHIP, with that going on?”
— Eli (@EliStrawmaning) July 17, 2025
“Just a little bit of wind from behind”
Ain’t that the truth!
— Derek S. (@Vennyneckveins) July 17, 2025
Source pmcdonaldCBS