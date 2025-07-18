Sport Andrew cotter farts golf

A golf fan’s comedy fart was picked up by the TV microphones and Andrew Cotter’s response was simply priceless

John Plunkett. Updated July 18th, 2025

Well here’s something you don’t see – or rather, hear – on the golf every day.

It was a moment during the coverage of the Open golf on Thursday when a spectator’s comedy fart – a proper belter! – was picked up by the TV microphones and commentator Andrew ‘Olive and Mabel’ Cotter and his colleagues just couldn’t let it lie.

Might be the most fun we’ve ever had watching the golf, that (it was the great Ken Brown – we think – with the ‘little bit of wind from behind’ gag).

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Source pmcdonaldCBS