Anyone who’s ever worked in a shop will appreciate the lies these 18 people tell to get customers off their back and it’s just fabulous

Here’s a rather lovely thing from only mildly back in the day, a whole bunch of people who work in shops and the similar who shared the shortcuts (occasionally downright lies) to get customers off their back.

It all started when writer Makayla – @makaylathinks over on Twitter – shared this very funny (and very clever) – tactic a colleague once used with customers whenever they messed up.

i once worked with someone who told customers “sorry, it’s my first day!” any time they messed up. for 2 years straight — makayla (@makaylathinks) May 19, 2021

And it prompted people – lots of people – to share their own hilarious shortcuts to get customers off their back.

These 18 responses are all from the very top tier.

1.

If you’re in a sales job a great one to lean on is “corporate says we’re not allowed to do that it’s against company policy” and act annoyed with “corporate” about it. Then you can both blame someone else. Works like a charm. — Long Liv (Taylor’s Version)🤠 (@folklorefandom) May 19, 2021

2.

I once worked with a waitress who told all her tables, every night, that it was her birthday and she had to work a double shift. Genius. — Anno Bonnano (@Prairieopolis) May 19, 2021

3.

Had a boss that literally owned the store tell customers “idk the manager just does it that way” as an explanation for almost anything. — unapologetic FOB fangirl (@MidnighterSarah) May 19, 2021

4.

i’m literally a manager and sometimes i just pretend i’m a sales associate that’s worked there for a week, and go “sorry my manager’s not here today” — rachel (@teamboby) May 19, 2021

5.

“i’m so sorry the card machine is being so slow today!” and i just haven’t clicked the button 😀 — lau (@lauramorrisxk) May 19, 2021

6.

At the haunted house I worked at we used to laugh and say “oh, I don’t work here” when customers said “you’re not allowed to do (thing)”, just to spook them and make them run away. Then the owner said we couldn’t anymore. — SaffronBurke ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@Sweet_Saffron) May 19, 2021

7.

I still claim “I’m new” after 2.5 years and I will continue to do so until they hire someone newer. — Sarah Stone (@sarahjoystone) May 19, 2021

8.

On bad days I would stick a post it on my shirt saying “I’m Barbara and I’m new!”

My name’s not Barbara and I worked there for like 20 yrs… — Suz (@Suz25541078) May 20, 2021

9.