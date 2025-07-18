Celebrity Coldplay

Chris Martin had the very best response next time Coldplay did a ‘kiss cam’ and made the whole thing even funnier

John Plunkett. Updated July 18th, 2025

You can’t possibly not be aware of that unfortunate ‘kiss cam’ moment at a Coldplay concert which went wildly viral because, in the words of Chris Martin, they were either very shy or having an affair.

It got no end of funny responses and we reckon Ryanair said it best.

But we mention it again – again! – because of what the Coldplay singer had to say next time the ‘kiss cam’ went live and it made the whole thing even funnier.

Can’t get enough of Chris Martin right now, and we never thought we’d say that.

This Coldplay fan took it all especially to heart.

Well, let’s not get carried away.

Source @verorev13