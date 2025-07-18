Chris Martin had the very best response next time Coldplay did a ‘kiss cam’ and made the whole thing even funnier

Celebrity Coldplay

You can’t possibly not be aware of that unfortunate ‘kiss cam’ moment at a Coldplay concert which went wildly viral because, in the words of Chris Martin, they were either very shy or having an affair.

The internet found out he’s married and she knows Imagine being caught having an affair by Coldplay pic.twitter.com/XtdQspLixO — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) July 17, 2025

It got no end of funny responses and we reckon Ryanair said it best.

But we mention it again – again! – because of what the Coldplay singer had to say next time the ‘kiss cam’ went live and it made the whole thing even funnier.

Chris Martin: Are you two a legitimate couple? pic.twitter.com/yCs7EMVhHm — Vero (@verorev13) July 17, 2025

Can’t get enough of Chris Martin right now, and we never thought we’d say that.

He got PTSD from the previous couple — michelle (@elle_moonah) July 18, 2025

Incredible he sounds like that just casually speaking — Count of the Saxon Shore (@litussaxonicum) July 18, 2025

Puhlease he’s so funny he must have been traumatized after what happened — aBrTmSy (@ShilohBee2) July 18, 2025

@coldplay Chris Martin has a good sense of humor — Misa (@xixmisaxix) July 18, 2025

This Coldplay fan took it all especially to heart.

Now the masses can see it for themselves I don’t wanna hear ppl calling Chris Martin as ‘boring’ with ‘no personality’. This man is funny as fuck. Funnier,wittier & kinder than your regular man so his band’s success is very much deserved https://t.co/AghY4OP89O — Jen – Chris ‍♂️Anarchy Fairy‍♂️ Martin (@PoetsProphecy) July 18, 2025

Well, let’s not get carried away.

I’m sorry but Chris Martin saying either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy is top tier comedy — Ana (@ellexxgrant) July 17, 2025

READ MORE

That unfortunate Coldplay couple prompted no end of funny responses but we reckon Ryanair did it best

Source @verorev13