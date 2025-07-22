News conspiracy theories

“Fake news.” The shuttering of national news institutions. Truth Social. The world is filled with false claims and half-baked statistics. The objective truth baseline has been shredded and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. Everyone believes what they want to believe and that’s just how it is.

Well, @XFilesAesthetic just stoked the flames with a simple prompt:

“What’s a conspiracy theory you believe with your whole heart?”

For such a straightforward question, there were many complex answers. Stroll along with us as we examine what everyone’s craziest uncles had to say about what’s, like, really going on out there, man.

1.

JFK was killed by the CIA and they've been running the country since. pic.twitter.com/XaZm8RaaKa — Paulina Plazas (@paulinaplazas) July 15, 2025

2.

The fruit of the loom never having the cornucopia is a conspiracy being conducted by the government to see if they can blatantly and crudely forcibly create a false reality. — Mustache'io Ice Cream (@MiamiNiiice) July 20, 2025

3.

4.

I believe that X Files was soft disclosure and/or predictive programming. — Warlanda (@WarlandaCoCwS) July 15, 2025

5.

Michael Jordan's "retirement" in 1993 to play baseball was a secret suspension for gambling. — Scott Bergstrom (@scottb80) July 15, 2025

6.

Jar Jar Binks was the Sith Lord that ruled over the Emperor. — Rob @ podCast411 (Go Flyers – Chiefs) (@podcast411) July 19, 2025

7.

. Stevie Wonder is not blind. — Duck Forsey (@TreeShrugger) July 18, 2025

8.