News conspiracy theories

People are sharing conspiracy theories they truly believe, and it’s time to break out the tinfoil hats

Saul Hutson. Updated July 22nd, 2025

“Fake news.” The shuttering of national news institutions. Truth Social. The world is filled with false claims and half-baked statistics. The objective truth baseline has been shredded and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. Everyone believes what they want to believe and that’s just how it is.

Well, @XFilesAesthetic just stoked the flames with a simple prompt:

“What’s a conspiracy theory you believe with your whole heart?”

For such a straightforward question, there were many complex answers. Stroll along with us as we examine what everyone’s craziest uncles had to say about what’s, like, really going on out there, man.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2