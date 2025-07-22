People can’t get enough of the Coldplay kiss cam couple – 26 memes to finally get them out of our systems

Social Media coldplay couple internet

Whether it’s confused Magas or international brands or cartoonish sports mascots, everyone is bagging on the couple caught canoodling on the Coldplay kiss cam. Yes, they’ve become a meme.

One of the worst days of his life is now a national meme https://t.co/gXwuPLvHJY — slatt ✧` (@wyaslqtt) July 20, 2025

Here is the best the internet has to offer. Enjoy.

I found out my wife was cheating on me at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and I don’t ever wanna feel like I did that day. — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) July 17, 2025

caught on the jumbotron at a cure gig vaguely showing optimism — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) July 18, 2025

this is how you should go to concerts if you’ve called in sick or you’re cheating on your partners btw pic.twitter.com/nAuwdjlUpJ — zhopamine (@zedchrmsm) July 17, 2025

[the other guy cheating on his wife at the Coldplay concert] phew — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) July 17, 2025

I found out my husband was cheating on me at a Linkin Park concert. We tried so hard and got so far but, in the end, it didn’t even matter. — Joji (@jojipaints) July 18, 2025

Man caught cheating at Coldplay concert. pic.twitter.com/0IVwUyNNaZ — Florence Lox (@floboflo) July 18, 2025

Coldplay should out people at every concert and say that they’ve just been Coldplayed — Trey (@treydayway) July 17, 2025

I caught my husband cheating on me at a Nirvana concert and now I feel stupid and contagious. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) July 18, 2025

The entire office when the CEO and HR chief walks in to work after that Coldplay concert. pic.twitter.com/vPcVQN4UHV — Wholesome Side of (@itsme_urstruly) July 18, 2025

worst part about this is you know it’s gonna lead to him posting on linkedin something like “i got caught cheating at a coldplay concert. here’s what it taught me about b2b sales” https://t.co/7iNFT4NQJN — string (@propjoesays) July 17, 2025

“Coldplay canoodling memes sir. Thousands of em.” pic.twitter.com/5yImFEOPEN — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) July 18, 2025

