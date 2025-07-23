25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to our weekly (give or take an odd missed one) round-up of the funniest things we’ve spotted on Bluesky. They won’t fix the NHS, stop your train from arriving an hour late, or cancel Mrs. Brown’s Boys, but they might lift your spirits for a few minutes on a dull Wednesday.

Show your favourites some love.

56 years ago today three men chiselled their names into the annals of history: Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and the other one. — Sam Whyte (@samwhyte.bsky.social) July 21, 2025 at 7:12 PM

Wild that detectives and trained dogs can find human remains in the wilderness based on scant clues but my husband and kids can't find the ketchup in the fridge in the same spot it always is — mean things I say to myself (@meantomyself.bsky.social) July 21, 2025 at 4:52 PM

Welcome to middle age. You now fight for your right to leave the party at a reasonable hour so you can get a decent night’s sleep. — John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 4:16 PM

We're investigating reports of a large number of mice missing in this area. You match the description of someone we'd like to talk to. [image or embed] — trouteyes (@trouteyes.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 9:56 AM

It’s easy to change your life! For example, you can easily make it worse — donni saphire (@donni.bsky.social) July 16, 2025 at 11:48 PM

I still can’t believe someone stole my neighbours wind chimes tomorrow morning — PieGuy (@ilovepie84.bsky.social) July 17, 2025 at 3:06 PM

I read the dog a bedtime story. It was just the directions to adjust his new leash, but I can tell he enjoyed it. — lisabug (@lisabug.bsky.social) July 21, 2025 at 10:59 PM

