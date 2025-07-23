Politics donald trump

Donald Trump wants to bring drug prices down by upwards of 1500% and Twitter is lining up to check that math – 17 incredulous responses

Saul Hutson. Updated July 23rd, 2025

Noted numbers guy Donald Trump is making promises he can’t keep again. And this time it’s not just because he’s lying through his teeth, it’s because it is mathematically impossible to accomplish what he wants to deliver.

Ok, so let’s see here. *Pulls out calculator, punches in the numbers* Ah, yes, I see, drug companies are going to pay me to take drugs. Sounds like a good approach. Why haven’t we done this before?

I’m not the only one left scratching my head. Here is how the internet parsed this latest serving of word salad.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

