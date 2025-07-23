Donald Trump wants to bring drug prices down by upwards of 1500% and Twitter is lining up to check that math – 17 incredulous responses

Politics donald trump

Noted numbers guy Donald Trump is making promises he can’t keep again. And this time it’s not just because he’s lying through his teeth, it’s because it is mathematically impossible to accomplish what he wants to deliver.

Trump: We’re going to get the drug prices down by 1000% 600% 500% 1500%. Numbers that are not even thought to be achievable. Is Donald Trump the dumbest person to ever hold public office? pic.twitter.com/UGv9q3QIKv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 23, 2025

Ok, so let’s see here. *Pulls out calculator, punches in the numbers* Ah, yes, I see, drug companies are going to pay me to take drugs. Sounds like a good approach. Why haven’t we done this before?

I’m not the only one left scratching my head. Here is how the internet parsed this latest serving of word salad.

1.

If stupidity were a policy, he’d have a 1500% approval rating. — Ryan @ FamilyMan.AI (@FamilyManAI) July 23, 2025

2.

So instead of paying for the drugs people are gonna get paid for taking them? Say goodbye to poverty, and erectyle disfunction America. — Rocke Fella – NAFO Raccoon △ (@NAFORaccoon) July 23, 2025

3.

Fact check: Nothing can be reduced by more than 100%. Diddlin' Donnie is a moron. — Rebel Party (@Sjacobs2020) July 23, 2025

4.

Trump’s drug plan is to reduce prices so hard they enter another dimension and pay you back. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) July 23, 2025

5.

The US government is going to pay people $500 each time they fill one prescription? He's right. We never thought it was achievable. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 23, 2025

6.

“No one tells me how percentages work! I know how percentages work! I tell THEM how percentages work.” — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) July 23, 2025

7.

And this is why his casino failed. — PaulC (@EarningsThe) July 23, 2025

8.

By far the dumbest president to ever take office — Malta.Cooks (@mlatapapi8) July 23, 2025

9.