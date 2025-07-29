Elon Musk is on course to be the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, and people think it’s a bit rich – 17 priceless responses

US elon musk

Elon Musk, father of at least 14 children, stripper of US government assets through Doge, cuckoo in the nest of Tesla, destroyer of Twitter, and founder of SpaceX – the exploding rocket company – reportedly now has a personal fortune of $405.6 billion, set to increase to a trillion by 2027.

Elon Musk is now officially worth $405.6 billion, projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027. pic.twitter.com/ZLFxgEPzex — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) July 27, 2025

To put that into context, it’s around 73% of Japan’s loan to the US, which helps fund the multi-billion-dollar subsidies paid to Elon Musk’s companies.

We are borrowing HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS from Japan to fund tax cuts for billionaires. pic.twitter.com/Q5I8FiZ6vQ — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) July 29, 2025

When he bought Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, he needed to take out loans of more than $30 billion to buy the soial media site, which has since dropped in value due to technical problems and the reluctance of many advertisers to remain associated with it.

What can possibly have happened in the world of Elon Musk since then to make his riches increase so dramatically?

People were, frankly, horrified.

Elon Musk is what happens when government subsidies drink a Red Bull. pic.twitter.com/KhIPEDB3GC — _ (@SundaeDivine) July 28, 2025

To fully grasp how big a trillion actually is. A million seconds is 11 days

A billion seconds is 31 years

A trillion seconds is 31709 years There’s something deeply evil about the idea of a trillionaire actually existing https://t.co/Nl3KnEiV2X — Bring Back Banjo (@BringBackBanjoK) July 27, 2025

the idea of a trillionaire is crazy. not to say that being a billionaire is any less absurd but what do you mean a trillion dollars. its like trying to imagine something as vast & incomprehensible as time or death https://t.co/6sPFsR5ppB — COSMIC SLOP (@afrocosmist) July 27, 2025

Capitalism is better than socialism because one man gets to be a trillionaire instead of everyone having healthcare https://t.co/GB2RviPq39 — Ricky Hale (@RickyHale_) July 28, 2025

Fun reminder that Elon Musk is rich enough that he could personally end homelessness in the US without it changing his lifestyle in any way, shape, or form and actively chooses not to. https://t.co/U0RgmqnOgi — (@jakki_jax) July 27, 2025

Remember that time he said he was willing to solve world hunger and then when the United Nations World Food Programme gave him the fiscal breakdown of how much it would cost ($6.6 billion which would feed 42 MILLION people for a year in 43 countries), he ignored them? https://t.co/LSn2fddElu — Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) July 27, 2025

we're so lucky to live in the age of trillionares and famine and illiteracy and no healthcare — ChaCha Wigs Fulfillment Center (@JahnZilch) July 27, 2025

I believe in capitalism, but this is getting ridiculous. Not saying we abandon the system, but a few tweaks are overdue. There’s no reason for one person to control that much wealth. — Mike Ross (@standtalkla) July 27, 2025

