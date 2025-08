Pics funny

Good advice is only useful if it’s delivered on time – unlike this little tip from the universe, shared by Redditor, BanginBananas.

There’s always the next time …

“Hey, you might be going to family court to fight having to pay child support for your 5th kid but this is advice for your 6th.”

As guitarguy1685 commented –

“Things that could’ve been brought to my attention YESTERDAY!”

Source: Reddit