People have been sharing their creative and funny wi-fi names – 17 favourites

Twitter technology

Over on Twitter, Jum went fishing for something entertaining with this request.

My wifi name is "It Burns When IP" Let me hear some other funny ones — Jum (@JesterJum) July 10, 2025

Just about everybody has wi-fi, so there were plenty of funny and creative responses.

Tell My WiFi Love Her — Richard Raines (@richard_raines) July 10, 2025

I sometimes name my wifi after my neighbors wifi. It drives them mad when they think they don't know the password. — JayDan (@JayDanOfficial) July 10, 2025

Mine is “DadisCool” so whenever my kids friend ask to login, they have to say it! Hahahahahahah pic.twitter.com/W6xtUuz8Zc — John P Gault (@MAGAextremist3) July 10, 2025

IP Dead People — The Jabronie (@the_jabronie) July 10, 2025

I named mine " WuTangLan" — Val Merdeaux (@FedUpInTheMid) July 10, 2025

Pretty fly for a wi-fi — James Dykes (@BigPapaDykes) July 10, 2025

I was working the front desk of a hotel (at a casino) couple years back and saw this gem pic.twitter.com/ypeE5Bj0XD — ChrisKillenInTheNameOf (@MrKillen88) July 11, 2025

A buddy of mine had his WiFi password as the phrase “There is none”. When people came over and asked for his password he’d say “There is none” so they would just click ok like there was no password. Then they would be like hey it’s asking for a password, what is it? He’d repeat… — Joe The Auto Pro (@JoeTheAutoPro) July 10, 2025

