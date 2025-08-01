Celebrity afterlife ricky gervais

Ricky Gervais said Afterlife allowed him to say things he can’t in real life and all these people were brave enough to say exactly what they thought

Poke Reporter. Updated August 1st, 2025

It’s not easy to take Ricky Gervais’s Afterlife seriously – or indeed not seriously – after it was so savagely deconstructed by Stewart Lee, who memorably told Rob Brydon it was ‘one of the worst things to ever be made by a human.’.

But we mention it again because this particular clip went viral after it was shared by the man himself – Gervais not Lee (or Brydon) – telling his followers that the Netflix show allowed him to say things he wasn’t brave enough to utter in real life.

And it got lots of love, obviously, but not unusually for Gervais there was no shortage of people going in the other direction. The polar opposite direction.

Fair play to Gervais, who took the time to respond to some of the criticism on Twitter, except once someone started pulling at the thread it felt like the whole thing rather unravelled.

Like this person.

And this person.

In that respect, if nothing else in this particular case, Gervais appears to have succeeded.

