US white house

Donald Trump bringing in wrestling star Triple H to guide US children to fitness says everything you need to know about his administration

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 4th, 2025

Former WWE wrestler Paul Levesque, more commonly known as Triple H, was one of a number of people from the world of sports and fitness who attended the White House recently, as Donald Trump announced the reintroduction of the Presidential Fitness Award, as well as welcoming many of the athletes to the Presidential Council on Sports.

We’re not sure what value he’ll add to the council, but at least he and RFK Jr can swap workout tips and compare muscles. Here’s what he had to say about the development.

However, the White House shared a video of his arrival. They’re never beating the ‘weird’ allegations.

Perhaps he got the tour from his mother-in-law, Linda McMahon – Trump’s Secretary of Education and another big name from the world of wrestling.

We can’t argue with this.

Source White House Image Screengrab