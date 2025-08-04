Donald Trump bringing in wrestling star Triple H to guide US children to fitness says everything you need to know about his administration

US white house

Former WWE wrestler Paul Levesque, more commonly known as Triple H, was one of a number of people from the world of sports and fitness who attended the White House recently, as Donald Trump announced the reintroduction of the Presidential Fitness Award, as well as welcoming many of the athletes to the Presidential Council on Sports.

We’re not sure what value he’ll add to the council, but at least he and RFK Jr can swap workout tips and compare muscles. Here’s what he had to say about the development.

Honored doesn’t begin to describe what this opportunity means. Physical fitness has been a part of my life from a young age and has created the path to support myself and family beyond my wildest dreams. The President’s Council on Physical Fitness is a vehicle to get young… pic.twitter.com/OGZBpD49Sd — Triple H (@TripleH) August 1, 2025

However, the White House shared a video of his arrival. They’re never beating the ‘weird’ allegations.

ARE YOU READY… TO MAKE AMERICA FIT AGAIN WHITE HOUSE X @TRIPLEH pic.twitter.com/2sBFWok5ZF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

Perhaps he got the tour from his mother-in-law, Linda McMahon – Trump’s Secretary of Education and another big name from the world of wrestling.

1.

Didn’t think shit at the White House could get any dumber pic.twitter.com/YBaEQLY8Fy — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 2, 2025

2.

what the fuck is happening this is so embarrassing for us — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) August 1, 2025

3.

As a pro wrestler the last person I would recommend you take health advice from is a pro wrestler lol https://t.co/qgL7q23FDB — El Diablo (@FuerzaLives) August 1, 2025

4.

Donald Trump is in need of a mental health assessment. The White House posting bizarre videos is Trump crying out for the help he needs. Afterwards, people will look at these warning signs and ask how we could not have seen his descent into insanity with warning signs like these. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) August 2, 2025

5.

America is the dumbest fucking country. https://t.co/6lgoSh8PM1 — “Tom”. (@NotThatTomGreen) July 31, 2025

6.

Looks like a scene from Idiocracy — metamimic (@metamimic) August 1, 2025

7.

The White House account posting a video of Triple H performing his WWE entrance, spitting out water, reinforces how the Trump administration is as fake as the WWE. What an embarrassment to this country. https://t.co/lsXDrnBxHC — (@Tops_opinion) August 2, 2025

8.

Me (fat, drinks too much beer): 0 massive heart attacks that completely altered my life This guy ("fit"): 1 massive heart attack that completely altered his life https://t.co/Ez6A9vhOTm — Alex (@ContrarianAlex) August 1, 2025

9.

It’s like Black Mirror and The Onion had a baby a named it “Reality” https://t.co/YtVyXpqZoh — SWIMMY Neutron (@defsouf) August 2, 2025

10.

Remember when Michelle Obama pushed healthy eating at schools. Republicans cried and didn’t want it. https://t.co/Cfx5GgrT4a — Óscar Germán (@german_oscarr) July 31, 2025

11.

will be funny when the next admin is normal and tweets professionally but these tweets still exist https://t.co/ohTFeFONf0 — lucille (@lefty2c) August 1, 2025

12.

what we call negative aura & no swag https://t.co/1B1fUBVd3c — wad (@Victorr525) July 31, 2025

13.

America is Americaning like it has never Americaed before https://t.co/oNd9zib4HI pic.twitter.com/oonCSqhrnZ — Raven Moon貞 ️‍⚧️ (@RavenMoonSada) August 1, 2025

14.

The White House X account actually posted this. This is the communication hub for our nation's government. Are you proud, MAGA? Trump, and all of you who voted for this nonsense, are precisely why the rest of the world now sees the US as a joke. Be proud. You've turned a… https://t.co/yTdP6L9wjv — BigBearSteve (@SteveGaghagen) August 2, 2025

15.

This is legitimately the least cool thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/fe50QHIm4H — Sam Cooper (@fucksamcooper) August 1, 2025

16.

You know how we look back on that video during Covid of all the celebrities singing ‘Imagine’ and it’s so embarrassing and cringe? Looking back on the White House twitter account for these four years will be approx one million times worse than that. https://t.co/12zyUar4ju — milhou5 (@milhou5) August 1, 2025

We can’t argue with this.

A reminder than a support for wwe is a support for maga https://t.co/Xgacd0Db7k — Black ★ Star (@_vanityflow) August 1, 2025

