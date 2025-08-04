19 favourite withering reviews of Trump’s soulless concrete ‘makeover’ of the White House Rose Garden

US white house

The White House Rose Garden has (or had) been a part of the landscape of ‘the People’s House’ since it was installed under the guidance of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1902. During the Kennedy administration, in 1961, it was redesigned to balance the adjacent garden created by another First lady, Jacqueline Kennedy.

In 2020, there was uproar after Melania Trump’s revamp saw most of the colour removed, leaving rectangular borders of geometric arrangements of white flowers around the lawn, but that was nothing to what her husband has done to it.

Trump’s White House concrete Rose Garden patio is finished pic.twitter.com/11dDnhJaE2 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 1, 2025

The US flag forming the drainage design, with the presidential seal at each corner. It couldn’t have been more telling if he’d asked Alexa for a metaphor to demonstrate what’s been happening since January.

The reviews are in …

1.

They paved paradise and put up a parking lot. https://t.co/tKjAdNoEsk — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) August 1, 2025

2.

My God. This is the White House Rose Garden after Trump’s “overhaul.” Stripped, paved, lifeless. Everything Trump touches dies pic.twitter.com/ahe8q6nB4Y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2025

3.

LEFT: The White House Rose Garden RIGHT: What Trump did to it. Now imagine what he’ll do to our country. pic.twitter.com/Cir6HtWdNE — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) August 2, 2025

4.

reminds me of those grey floor home remodels pic.twitter.com/1hicac4iXM — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 2, 2025

5.

Epstein files are under there, aren’t they? pic.twitter.com/ZaC4dbIqNf — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 1, 2025

6.

Wow. The Rose Garden renovation by Trump is absolutely appalling. He removed a beautiful piece of the White House and replaced it with concrete crap. I’m glad I got to see the Rose Garden in person before Trump did this because this is just gross. pic.twitter.com/IPWE5pMCg8 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 1, 2025

7.

He has the taste of a rich slob who's never had to work a day in his life. — _ Imposter_ (@Imposter_Edits) August 1, 2025

8.

No words can describe the right-wing meltdown that would occur if Joe Biden bulldozed the White House Rose Garden to install a concrete slab. And yet pic.twitter.com/3vyrhK9WN1 — Will Stancil (@whstancil) August 3, 2025

9.

Only people with no imagination, no class and absolutely no feelings could turn the Rose Garden into to this depressing monstrosity‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MTfZtXpe1u — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) August 2, 2025

10.