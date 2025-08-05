US donald trump Drugs MAGA

Donald Trump said he’d cut drug prices ‘by 1,000%’ and this Maga’s attempt to explain it made it even funnier

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2025

You might already have seen Donald Trump’s proud declaration that his second administration hasn’t just cut drug prices in the US, it’s cut drug prices by – get this – 1,500%!

Great work, Mr President!

We’ve already written about all these very entertaining and totally on-point responses, but we return to it again because of this particular Maga’s attempt to explain why he’s not wrong.

It started when self-described ‘low key nerd’ @Logically_JC threw this question out to the masses.

And @Butch_1776 didn’t disappoint.

Essence of Maga, right there, people!

And yet no matter how many people pointed it out, they weren’t letting it lie.

Just in case any Magas were still wondering.

To conclude …

Source @Logically_JC