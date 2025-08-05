Donald Trump said he’d cut drug prices ‘by 1,000%’ and this Maga’s attempt to explain it made it even funnier
You might already have seen Donald Trump’s proud declaration that his second administration hasn’t just cut drug prices in the US, it’s cut drug prices by – get this – 1,500%!
Trump claims he’s cut drug prices by “1,500 percent” pic.twitter.com/n9meMZxS6R
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 4, 2025
Great work, Mr President!
We’ve already written about all these very entertaining and totally on-point responses, but we return to it again because of this particular Maga’s attempt to explain why he’s not wrong.
It started when self-described ‘low key nerd’ @Logically_JC threw this question out to the masses.
Can someone explain to me how you “bring down drug prices 1000%?”
— John Collins (@Logically_JC) August 3, 2025
And @Butch_1776 didn’t disappoint.
Because drug companies have about a 2000% profit margin on their drugs in America, dumb ass.
— Butch Connors (@Butch_1776) August 3, 2025
Essence of Maga, right there, people!
I don’t think I can help you on this one.
— John Collins (@Logically_JC) August 3, 2025
And yet no matter how many people pointed it out, they weren’t letting it lie.
Let’s say I charged you $2,000. Now I say I’m brining my prices down by 1,000%, how much are you paying me?
— .. (@KingDaddyDaBoss) August 3, 2025
Dollars and percentages aren't the same thing. Einstein.
— Butch Connors (@Butch_1776) August 3, 2025
Math is hard.
— FiatLux (@MikeMikewelch3) August 3, 2025
— Butch Connors (@Butch_1776) August 3, 2025
You definitely got your money’s worth in all your math classes.
— SoonerSource (@Sooner_Source) August 3, 2025
Why would you double down on this?
Do you not understand how percentages work?
— OneFutureofMany (@OneFutureOfMany) August 3, 2025
Butch, you really need to learn how percentages work. Raising the price of something 2000% percent means there is a markup that increases the price by 20 times what it normally is. Lowering prices by more than 100% after a hike means you get money back. This is basic math. https://t.co/2oVAWBSC5C
— Sinisterporpoise awaits group DMs on BlueSky (@sinisterporpois) August 3, 2025
Just in case any Magas were still wondering.
If a drug is $100.00
It goes to zero
It went down 100%
If it $5,000
And goes to zero
It went down 100%
It’s cannot go down 1200%
Fucking idiots https://t.co/kXaackZ3Zo
— Conservative (@Conservative1AZ) August 3, 2025
To conclude …
We are so cooked. pic.twitter.com/sQjs4oreWV
— John Collins (@Logically_JC) August 3, 2025
