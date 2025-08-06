Politics AI Mps

An MP came up with an AI version of himself to answer constituents’ questions and he (or his AI) should surely have seen all these comebacks coming

John Plunkett. Updated August 6th, 2025

We’ve not knowingly come across Labour MP Mark Sewards before and we’re still not entirely convinced that he’s not a spoof.

We mention him because, spurred on by one of his constituents, the Member of Parliament has just launched an AI version of himself to take questions from constituents 24/7 when he is busy doing other stuff.

And if we could have got it to work, the first question we would have asked is: ‘Why on earth did you or anyone else, artificial or otherwise, not see these responses coming?’

And when we say ‘these responses’, we mean these ones. All of these ones.

We’re sure he meant the AI to be in addition to his own duties rather than replacing them. But still!

It probably seemed like a good idea at the time. But did it?

