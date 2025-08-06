An MP came up with an AI version of himself to answer constituents’ questions and he (or his AI) should surely have seen all these comebacks coming

Politics AI Mps

We’ve not knowingly come across Labour MP Mark Sewards before and we’re still not entirely convinced that he’s not a spoof.

We mention him because, spurred on by one of his constituents, the Member of Parliament has just launched an AI version of himself to take questions from constituents 24/7 when he is busy doing other stuff.

Introducing the first AI prototype of a British MP When constituent and local business owner, Jeremy Smith, approached me with this idea, I was very excited to work with him. The AI revolution is happening and we must embrace it or be left behind. https://t.co/Em9aIKaW6K — Mark Sewards MP (@MarkJSewards) August 5, 2025

And if we could have got it to work, the first question we would have asked is: ‘Why on earth did you or anyone else, artificial or otherwise, not see these responses coming?’

And when we say ‘these responses’, we mean these ones. All of these ones.

£93,904 salary. Gold-plated pension. Subsidised food and drink. Travel and housing expenses. I'd be so fucking insulted if you were my MP and deemed your constituents unimportant enough to replace all interaction with a fucking chatbot. https://t.co/EY3ytJOxo4 — Marl Karx (@BareLeft) August 5, 2025

Notice how no one thinks this is a good idea and how it makes you look like a lazy tosser? — Lesley ☭ (@lesthecroc) August 5, 2025

One of the main reasons I truly believe the AI bubble will eventually burst is how strongly dipshits like this believe in it https://t.co/gC8pfGYP2t — Fraser McQueen (@FraserJMcQueen) August 5, 2025

MAYBE YOU SHOULD ACTUALLY DO YOUR JOB YOU USELESS TWIT — thelefttake (@thelefttake) August 5, 2025

At this stage, we should just have an app that takes money out of our accounts to pay dividends to shareholders and cut the whole middle layer out entirely https://t.co/5Ephh9Y9mV — Juan Mac (@no1guncle) August 5, 2025

If ai can do your job, then what am I paying you 90k plus expenses for ? — SKIP MCQUEEN (@SkipMcQueen) August 5, 2025

Your reminder that MP's salaries have increased by 48% since 2008 – an increase they didn't have to strike for – as they brand doctors greedy for wanting a smaller rise. And they're outsourcing talking to their constituents to chat bots. https://t.co/6nhrYrLUAZ — Jonathan (@jabberwock951) August 5, 2025

You are a LABOUR mp this is genuinely embarrassing and you’ll be in some history book about tone deaf politics one day — jAAAck (@studio__aaa) August 5, 2025

I feel like something that gets left out when people talk about AI being ecologically disastrous and morally bankrupt is that it's also just fundamentally disrespectful on a basic level to farm out the task of speaking to other human beings to a bot https://t.co/9PfzLzE3iu — dan (@cig_influencer) August 5, 2025

Ok now retire from politics then. — Sami Pinarbasi (historian ) (@Sami_Historian) August 5, 2025

We’re sure he meant the AI to be in addition to his own duties rather than replacing them. But still!

I genuinely thought this was parody https://t.co/GkHvAp5bgV — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) August 6, 2025

It probably seemed like a good idea at the time. But did it?

