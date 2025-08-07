Elon Musk shared a meme mocking the discourse around taxing the wealthy – and it was a bit rich coming from him

US elon musk

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who is on course to be a trillionaire by 2030, has long been an opponent of higher taxation for wealthy individuals. We can’t possibly think why.

He recently retweeted a meme by The Rabbit Hole showing the perceived inconsistencies of the argument from those who advocate for higher taxes for billionaires and the replies were satisfyingly excoriating.

Here’s the Tweet.

It’s fair to say that it wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was…

1.

You know damn well we mean they don't pay enough. You made over 100 billion dollars a few years ago and only paid 12 billion dollars in taxes. That doesn't sound proportionate to me. — The Truth (@The_x_Truth) August 3, 2025

2.

The answer is: Both. You don’t pay enough taxes and government tax breaks tend to benefit you over working Americans. Any other questions? — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) August 3, 2025

3.

The rich are rich because of how they use taxes.. The poor are used by the tax system. — Conrad Sparks (@Conrad_Speak) August 3, 2025

4.

The answer is "The rich don't pay their fair share of taxes." Don't be deliberately stupid via meme. You're above that. — Bunny Trixx (@lexxBunny) August 3, 2025

5.

Richest man in the world is posting this. — AIProfitLabs (@AIPROFITLABS) August 3, 2025

6.

Anyone who thinks musk has turned the corner? He hasn’t. Americans are struggling and he’s laughing at garbage like this https://t.co/xEdM8zGUbA — Bass Player (@milhaus64) August 3, 2025

7.

You’re being purposefully obtuse if you don’t understand how both are true. — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) August 3, 2025

8.

How are those mutually exclusive in your mind? — Hod_Jollyroger (@HJollyroger) August 3, 2025

9.

This meme is not accurate. The complaint on the left is that the rich dont pay "their fair share" of taxes. Very few people are out there saying the rich pay *no* taxes, so it's not hypocritical for the left to say that tax cuts disproportionately benefit the wealthy. — Justin Somma (@JustinSomma) August 3, 2025

10.

I’ll help you out since you are dumb. Tax cuts like writing off you private jets. And not paying taxes because, for example in 2022 Tesla made 5.5b and paid 0% income tax, in 2024 Tesla made 2.3b and again paid 0% taxes. Not to talk about all the handouts you get from the govt https://t.co/MEYQFow3xu — A farmer And A proud dad (@MosesOlaitan44) August 3, 2025

11.

Putting like 5 seconds of thought into this tells you one causes the other. We let a complete fucking dipshit make half a trillion dollars https://t.co/ViZYJHqmRS — Remington Catapult (Proud American) (@RemingtonProud) August 3, 2025

12.

Im sorry but when the richest man in the world posts this, pretty sure we should be doing it https://t.co/MLBi5S2Vew — PhoenixAstraArt (@PhoenixAstraArt) August 3, 2025

13.

The billionaire class mocks them to their face and they like it. https://t.co/MTqssTMsTx — The Chud Report (@TheChudReport) August 4, 2025

14.

Literally zero self awareness https://t.co/XTfwtzfgMz — Sian Jasper (@SianJasper) August 3, 2025

15.

This is the same thing

The rich don’t pay their fair share and also that’s thanks to tax cuts to benefit them. Am I missing something? It’s the same button. https://t.co/ihsNMimmU6 — Jess Bowman (@JessBowman13) August 3, 2025

16.

Don’t sweat it. It’s a trick question. The answer is both. https://t.co/FEHjkOOu7W — Lorenzo Canizares (@canilor) August 3, 2025

Source Elon Musk Image The Rabbit Hole, Wikimedia Commons