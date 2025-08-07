US elon musk

Elon Musk shared a meme mocking the discourse around taxing the wealthy – and it was a bit rich coming from him

David Harris. Updated August 7th, 2025

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who is on course to be a trillionaire by 2030, has long been an opponent of higher taxation for wealthy individuals. We can’t possibly think why.

He recently retweeted a meme by The Rabbit Hole showing the perceived inconsistencies of the argument from those who advocate for higher taxes for billionaires and the replies were satisfyingly excoriating.

Here’s the Tweet.

It’s fair to say that it wasn’t the slam-dunk he thought it was…

Source Elon Musk Image The Rabbit Hole, Wikimedia Commons