Someone hijacked a Linda McMahon interview with hidden speakers to call her a corrupt billionaire and play circus music. 10/10 no notes

Donald Trump’s spectacularly underqualified Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, is almost certainly the worst person to ever hold the position. Here she is talking about AI, but calling it “A one”, like the sauce.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon referred to AI as “A1.” We’re ruled by the stupidest, most incompetent people in the world. pic.twitter.com/dUDGNMdrep — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 11, 2025

She also suggested schools should teach all sides about whether Joe Biden actually won the election in 2020.

LEE: Do you believe that social studies standards that teach that Biden won the 2020 election is illegal DEI? Yes or no? McMAHON: We should teach accurately. We should hear all sides. LEE: You have not answered the question pic.twitter.com/lU8lXnQCLQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2025

McMahon is, of course, well used to appearing in public, having been part of various ridiculous performances of the WWE wrestling empire she ran with her husband, Vince McMahon.

Linda McMahon, female, age 76, former professional wrestler, former CEO of WWE, promoter of steroid doping, has been nominated for the Secretary of Education in Trump's 2.0 Circus Cabinet.

PS: The guy who gave her the piledriver (Glen Jacobs) is the mayor of Knox county TN. pic.twitter.com/OurtOqFYem — ShanghaiPanda (@thinking_panda) November 21, 2024

During an interview with Scott Walker as part of the National Conservative Student Conference, she was faced with a problem that couldn’t be overcome by jumping off some ropes or hitting a man with a folding chair. Someone planted their own sound system in the hall to broadcast brutal comments, including calling her ‘a corrupt billionaire who knows nothing’.

Linda McMahon's talk at a conservative conference was interrupted by audio of someone calling her a "corrupt billionaire" pic.twitter.com/ttPg4yPU22 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2025

The Curb Your Enthusiasm music was a nice touch.

someone has apparently hacked the audio system used for Linda McMahon's talk lol pic.twitter.com/pO178uJZLP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2025

Then the icing was added to the cake …circus music.

this is getting better and better pic.twitter.com/e9kciyRn7v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2025

That should be the soundtrack whenever anyone from the Trump regime appears in public. People really appreciated the live trolling.

This is great: In a hilarious moment, during a conservative conference where Education Secretary Linda McMahon was heckled as a "corrupt billionaire," the audio feed was hacked and played circus music in the background. Elect a clown, expect a circus.pic.twitter.com/qtkCIfRPHM — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) August 6, 2025

She is notorious in her lack of qualification. She is the Tommy Tuberville of the cabinet. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) August 6, 2025

How to hack and win at hacking: https://t.co/BQ9UnC238n — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) August 6, 2025

Turns out the sound system had better ethics than the speaker. — Tara Blunt (@TaraBlunt88) August 6, 2025

Linda McMahon’s speech at a conservative conference got interrupted by someone blasting ‘corrupt billionaire’ over the speakers. You honestly couldn’t script it better. She’s wildly unqualified to run the Department of Education — hilariously unfit and in way over her head. pic.twitter.com/zHSZgXvNfc — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 6, 2025

This is so chaotic. I love it. https://t.co/FD1KQBTkMz — Nikki Kanter (@NikkiCatania) August 7, 2025

Education Secretary Linda McMahon got interrupted by circus music mid-speech—which is fitting, since this whole administration is a three-ring disaster and she’s just another clown in the tent. pic.twitter.com/L8PC6YGIah — Distill Social (@DistillSocial) August 6, 2025

Gotta love A1 technology — Tori Martini (@magoo_camp) August 6, 2025

It’s the theme music for the entire administration! https://t.co/bg7vObj2oV — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 6, 2025

That animated background is a literal depiction of what is going on inside her head at the same time. https://t.co/UDhRn7ax9x — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) August 6, 2025

Never a dull moment! https://t.co/vX8dSox45b — FIXR Media (@fixrmediausa) August 6, 2025

Absolute S tier level of trolling. Full goblin mode. https://t.co/GSUjtA0s72 — Jericho (TV Series) (@TheReekShow) August 6, 2025

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon being interrupted by Curb Your Enthusiasm music, is this administration in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/gfIuFCXRAB — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) August 6, 2025

We second this request.

Next time do fart noises, please. — Col. Bat Guano (@guano_col) August 6, 2025

