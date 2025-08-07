US US politics

Someone hijacked a Linda McMahon interview with hidden speakers to call her a corrupt billionaire and play circus music. 10/10 no notes

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 7th, 2025

Donald Trump’s spectacularly underqualified Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, is almost certainly the worst person to ever hold the position. Here she is talking about AI, but calling it “A one”, like the sauce.

She also suggested schools should teach all sides about whether Joe Biden actually won the election in 2020.

McMahon is, of course, well used to appearing in public, having been part of various ridiculous performances of the WWE wrestling empire she ran with her husband, Vince McMahon.

During an interview with Scott Walker as part of the National Conservative Student Conference, she was faced with a problem that couldn’t be overcome by jumping off some ropes or hitting a man with a folding chair. Someone planted their own sound system in the hall to broadcast brutal comments, including calling her ‘a corrupt billionaire who knows nothing’.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm music was a nice touch.

Then the icing was added to the cake …circus music.

That should be the soundtrack whenever anyone from the Trump regime appears in public. People really appreciated the live trolling.

We second this request.

