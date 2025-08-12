We regret to inform you that Lara Trump has been strangling a Tom Petty classic within earshot of people again – 15 very honest reviews

US Lara Trump

In what we can only assume was an act of self-preservation, we’d completely forgotten that Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara had not simply butchered the Tom Petty banger I Won’t Back Down, but had killed it, dug it up again, and dragged its remains onto Sky News to boast about the murder.

We’re sorry you had to hear this.

Lara Trump sings her new original single "Won't Back Down" (which totally wasn't stollen from Tom Petty) live on air… it goes about as well as you'd expect pic.twitter.com/z40qrLoOe7 — Will LeGate (@williamlegate) October 5, 2023

Well, like the song says – she won’t back down, so she trotted it out again at Trump’s Westchester Golf Club, where they’re probably used to tasteless things.

Lara Trump singing Tom Petty’s “I won’t back down” at Trump’s Westchester golf club pic.twitter.com/RVPRMCzH9Z — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) August 11, 2025

What in the autotune was all that about, then? Here are some pretty strong opinions.

1.

Just in: Assault charges against Lara Trump were dropped today after a video was played in court proving Lara didn't hit a single note.pic.twitter.com/Z4WHe3zjoa — Greta (@GretaGrace20) August 11, 2025

2.

The US has officially found something worse than water boarding. pic.twitter.com/lJR8upwQOQ — VisuallyBetter (@Isuckatpicking) August 12, 2025

3.

As Lara Trump demonstrates here, good art and music are the first things to go under dictatorship pic.twitter.com/ShH8zDIt6O — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) August 12, 2025

4.

Haven’t we suffered enough https://t.co/5Ysho0aKC1 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 11, 2025

5.

Was this in DC? can the national guard intervene? — Joe Hunter (@joehunter) August 12, 2025

6.

Okay, you can either… …have both pinkie toes removed permanently but painlessly… OR …every song you hear for the rest of your life will be sung by Lara Trump. WHICH FATE DO YOU CHOOSE? — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) August 11, 2025

7.

Lara Lea Trump is howling again. pic.twitter.com/7CMx4AK4Zo — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) August 11, 2025

8.

These are the people complaining that undeserving kids are getting into universities based on factors other than talent. https://t.co/ifsXPuc6Ti — Daniel Gerling (@danielgerling) August 12, 2025

9.

My ears threw up in my mouth a little.pic.twitter.com/Z4WHe3yLyC — Greta (@GretaGrace20) August 12, 2025

10.

2025 is a triumphant year for messed-up, no-talent people. https://t.co/zNBzSh0mcp — Richard Peterson ⸮⸮⸮ (@genuine_rp) August 11, 2025

11.

Tom comes back from the grave to wreak his revenge in 5…4…3… https://t.co/bfJs4pF6AN — Sweet Daddy Cool✌️ (@m_millsey) August 12, 2025

12.

If you voted for Trump, you have to listen to this on repeat. https://t.co/n2YCEn0mWa — Bottom of the Main Line (@MainLineSpy) August 11, 2025

13.

Embarrassing drunk coworker at the office party vibes https://t.co/1NxNmXYbHO pic.twitter.com/iRdTEr2fK5 — Veterans For Responsible Leadership (@VetsForRL) August 11, 2025

14.

Lara Trump is singing " I Won't Back Down" again. Isn't it about time somebody stood her up at the Gates of Hell? — Renee Libby Yep (@ReneeLibby95084) August 12, 2025

15.

Honestly, she is an extremely shitty singer and that is bipartisan. If any MAGA actually says she sings well, they are fucking lying. pic.twitter.com/58fZyLywCG — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 11, 2025

Cork Off! had a question.

Didn’t the Petty family tell her to shut the fuck up already ??? — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) August 11, 2025

Yes, Cork Off! Yes they did.

