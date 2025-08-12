Trump keeps saying he’s going to Russia when he means Alaska, and people are wondering if he’s handing over more than Ukraine to his BFF Putin

US donald trump vladimir putin

We all know that Captain ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’ isn’t the full cognitive shilling, but one of his latest slip-ups has had people wondering if he’s accidentally revealing a new America Last policy.

On Friday, the Citrus Caesar will be in talks with his man crush Vladimir Putin in Alaska, but during a press conference on Monday, he twice stumbled, saying he’s going to Russia. Here’s the first time.

Trump: "I'm going to see Putin. I'm going to Russia on Friday." Trump is going to Alaska on Friday — which has not been part of Russia since 1867. pic.twitter.com/3tx74GzhVt — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 11, 2025

Opps, he did it again!

for the second time this briefing, Trump claims he's "going to Russia" on Friday (he's actually going to Alaska, which is in the United States) pic.twitter.com/jcbGXGwjCx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2025

It had people asking questions about his mental state, what backroom deals he might have done regarding the formerly Russian state of Alaska, and why Jake Tapper hasn’t written a book about his cognitive decline like he did about Joe Biden.

Let’s dive straight in.

1.

Trump says he's going to Russia to meet Putin on Friday. The meeting is actually in Alaska, USA. Has he signed that over to Putin already?pic.twitter.com/QPw0ZSMkhN — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 11, 2025

2.

Just imagine if Biden had said this: Trump: "I'm going to see Putin. I'm going to Russia on Friday." Trump is going to Alaska on Friday — which has not been part of Russia since 1867. Where the hell are you, @jaketapper? Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/lSdJyO6mzf — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 11, 2025

3.

Donald Trump has now confused Alaska with Russia for the second time in this press conference. He is going to Alaska on Friday, not Russia. Alaska is a part of the United States. 25th this dude already.pic.twitter.com/IMzK26Wiva — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) August 11, 2025

4.

5.

But many Russians still think Alaska is part of Russia, so this is not a good slip-up… https://t.co/x1gxCuH2oy — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) August 11, 2025

6.

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, Trump forgets that he's going to Alaska to meet Putin this week. "It's embarrassing for me to be up here. I'm gonna see Putin. I'm going to Russia on Friday." Where is the coverage of his cognitive decline? pic.twitter.com/gSaXcyK5wy — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) August 11, 2025

7.

Trump just said he was going to “Russia” when he was referring to his trip to Alaska. He said it twice. If Biden had said that even once, Fox would be calling for his removal 24/7 for the next three years straight. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 11, 2025

8.

Trump admits Alaska is part of Russia. And it's not clear whether it's dementia or just his policy. pic.twitter.com/maAMCrzAin — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) August 11, 2025

9.

Stable genius https://t.co/KEgHRzRw9U — Mats Hagberg Olsson (@precision_mats) August 11, 2025

10.

Geography- not his strong point.

Come to think of it – does he have a strong point ?

*thinks*

I got it Yay!

Fantasising!!

That's it.

That's his strong point. https://t.co/WUG1nC9oxJ — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) August 11, 2025

11.