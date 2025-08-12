US donald trump vladimir putin

Trump keeps saying he’s going to Russia when he means Alaska, and people are wondering if he’s handing over more than Ukraine to his BFF Putin

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 12th, 2025

We all know that Captain ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’ isn’t the full cognitive shilling, but one of his latest slip-ups has had people wondering if he’s accidentally revealing a new America Last policy.

On Friday, the Citrus Caesar will be in talks with his man crush Vladimir Putin in Alaska, but during a press conference on Monday, he twice stumbled, saying he’s going to Russia. Here’s the first time.

Opps, he did it again!

It had people asking questions about his mental state, what backroom deals he might have done regarding the formerly Russian state of Alaska, and why Jake Tapper hasn’t written a book about his cognitive decline like he did about Joe Biden.

