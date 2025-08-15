Jeanine Pirro played the ‘La, la, la. I’m not listening’ game with the DC crime figures, and the takedowns were so good they should be illegal

Politics crime jeanine pirro washington dc

Former Fox News legal analyst, current United States attorney for the District of Columbia, and much-rumoured wine enthusiast Jeanine Pirro has been making her voice heard (seriously, why is she always shouting?) on crime lately.

She wants everyone to know that she is going to make Washington, DC safe again. From what exactly? Nobody knows.

That’s because Pirro refuses to acknowledge that it’s possible that crime could be down in DC. In fact, she’s tired of hearing it.

Let this rant explain further.

Jeanine Pirro: “I’m tired of hearing that crime is down.” pic.twitter.com/s5vqLTWuxu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2025

So rather than discuss any data, she just want to make sure you know that Washington needs to be safer. She wants to enforce a crime crackdown. Again, what she’s cracking down on does not matter. She just needs you to know that she’s cracking. Down. On a crime rate that is already pretty far down.

Rather than an enlightened discussion on what the statistics say about which type of crime needs to be addressed and how to address it for the long term, Pirro wants to focus all of her energy, and the federal government’s resources, on putting on a big show of force. It reeks of a desperate PR move, and everyone is seeing right through it.

1.

– Invent/Exaggerate Problem

– Deploy resources at Problem

– Take credit for on “solving” the problem

– pretend it was worse before you got there

– deflect to something else when people figure it out. It’s the standard MAGA playbook. — Tony Bro (@ToneQapo) August 13, 2025

2.

Let me get this straight: The economy is better than the economic numbers, and crime is worse than the crime numbers. It’s almost like they’re cherry-picking the stats to push through agendas. — Tom MullalyLife Expansion (@wagefreedom) August 13, 2025

3.

Were you not standing next to Kash yesterday when he stated that crime is way down? If facts say crime is down and you’re “tired of hearing it,” what you’re really saying is you’re tired of reality. Public safety policy should be guided by objective data, not by whether the… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) August 13, 2025

4.

So she didn’t dispute that crime was down in the clip. She just doesn’t want to hear about that pesky little fact? — Tirah Att (@TirahAtt) August 13, 2025

5.

Well, nothing says “law and order” quite like a former judge getting pissy when actual crime statistics don’t match her fear-mongering quota for the week. — A Very British Dad in America (@MChowdry) August 13, 2025

6.

I guarantee you these people have not walked one street where a crime has been committed. — SCOTTY BLACK ❤️ (@SupaScottyTheDJ) August 13, 2025

7.

“I’m tired of facts getting in the way of our narrative” https://t.co/0xDcdiTF1M — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 13, 2025

8.

This woman belongs on real housewives or some other trashy reality show. — Melissa ❤️ (@Mafia_Mel17) August 13, 2025

9.

"Facts don't care about your feelings."

-ancient Chinese proverb https://t.co/4jvYGhat4A — https://www.threads.net/@zdudeness (@ZDudeness) August 13, 2025

10.