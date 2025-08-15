Politics crime jeanine pirro washington dc

Jeanine Pirro played the ‘La, la, la. I’m not listening’ game with the DC crime figures, and the takedowns were so good they should be illegal

Saul Hutson. Updated August 15th, 2025

Former Fox News legal analyst, current United States attorney for the District of Columbia, and much-rumoured wine enthusiast Jeanine Pirro has been making her voice heard (seriously, why is she always shouting?) on crime lately.

She wants everyone to know that she is going to make Washington, DC safe again. From what exactly? Nobody knows.

That’s because Pirro refuses to acknowledge that it’s possible that crime could be down in DC. In fact, she’s tired of hearing it.

Let this rant explain further.

So rather than discuss any data, she just want to make sure you know that Washington needs to be safer. She wants to enforce a crime crackdown. Again, what she’s cracking down on does not matter. She just needs you to know that she’s cracking. Down. On a crime rate that is already pretty far down.

Rather than an enlightened discussion on what the statistics say about which type of crime needs to be addressed and how to address it for the long term, Pirro wants to focus all of her energy, and the federal government’s resources, on putting on a big show of force. It reeks of a desperate PR move, and everyone is seeing right through it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2