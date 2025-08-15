Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello, and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funniest things we’ve seen on what we’re still stubbornly continuing to call Twitter in the past seven days.

There are puns, topical gags, funny captions, and jokes that defy categorising. We hope some of it makes you laugh.

1.

Your mam trying to remember any character from Lord of the Rings pic.twitter.com/OBhQuoPIhy — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) August 10, 2025

2.

I taught my daughter about communism. I had her set up a lemonade stand.

After 6 hours, she made $35.

Then I took $15 as her landlord, $5 for renting my table, and $10 for supplies. When she complained I told her, "That's how communism works."

She replied, "No, Daddy, that's… — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) August 14, 2025

3.

Got a review for my new Balham pop up restaurant pic.twitter.com/T1GxVHXp4X — Arthur Smith (@ArfurSmith) August 11, 2025

4.

I think this is actually a captcha where you have to click on all the serial killers. https://t.co/fOljWPsaio — Mark (@5goalthriller) August 11, 2025

5.

"I have an AI boyfriend" no you don't. It's Adam and Eve or Adam and Steve not Adam and USB — Maia (@maiamindel) August 12, 2025

6.

call me old fashioned but when I see a stroller I expect to see a baby in it and not a dog that looks like it could get bullied by a guinea pig — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) August 11, 2025

7.

Nobody will remember: – Your salary

– Your job title

– How busy you were

– How stressed you were

– How many hours you worked People will remember: – That time you went to the pub in an orange cardigan

– How from that day onwards, everyone greeted you by saying “Oi, Cardigan!” — Kevin (@caoimhinof) August 12, 2025

8.

When you’re wearing socks that don’t match and someone says they like your socks, it’s mandatory to say “I have another pair like that somewhere.” — Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) August 14, 2025

9.

I'm a pretty simple woman, with simple needs(donuts) and wants (donuts). I'm not picky(any kind of donut). Simple life with donuts…I mean goals. — Foggy Cat Feet (@TheMagpieMirror) August 13, 2025

10.

Thanks google AI but I meant to type “shut”… pic.twitter.com/x0bBZoOd68 — Prof Alice Roberts (@theAliceRoberts) August 10, 2025

11.

bad news is the hamster’s dead. good news is that it’s soft, clean and smells like a summer meadow… pic.twitter.com/ClQ43vOB6B — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) August 14, 2025

12.