This ultra Maga took issue with a male cheerleader and was magnificently schooled into next week – 17 epic and totally on-point takedowns

To the world of American football now, where there has been something of a brouhaha online after some fans were shocked to find that cheerleading is not a women-only affair.

No, men can do it too, specifically in this case Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn who have been lighting up the stadium at Minnesota Vikings games. Here is Louie in action.

And not everyone appreciated it. In fact, some people even thought it was downright wrong, like ‘Unapologetically America First’

.@DesireeAmerica4 who says she ‘stands tall for the everyday American’.

Unless you’re a male cheerleader, it turns out.

I don’t care how the NFL spins it…this isn’t cool. pic.twitter.com/CAjVh8AnBf — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) August 17, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

I dare you to explain what’s wrong with it https://t.co/e2rbfDEPP7 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 17, 2025

I love it when you people can’t enjoy the things you love because you can’t move on from a bigoted mindset from hundreds of years ago — M1das (@M1das_OW2) August 17, 2025

He’s fucking killing it please shut the fuck up https://t.co/ul3Nn6dvBX — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 17, 2025

I agree, he should be wearing crop tops and bootie shorts as well. https://t.co/zMuyGS2nXW — sports tweeter Matthias (tonesetter) (@sportswaatcher) August 17, 2025

spinning the outrage wheel and landing on male cheerleading — Neb | ️‍ (@NebsGoodTakes) August 17, 2025

Not our fault your husband got a boner https://t.co/YNdFHWoJkR — DeathMetalViking (@DeathMetalV) August 17, 2025

Cheerleading is a male and female sport you idiot. — Rachel Swindler (@rachieswin) August 17, 2025

