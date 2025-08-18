Whichever MasterChef editor used this same terrifying image of Gregg Wallace 3 times in a minute, take the rest of the week off

Entertainment Gregg Wallace masterchef

The new series of MasterChef has been a rather tougher edit than previous seasons for reasons which surely won’t need explaining, featuring rather less Gregg Wallace (and indeed John Torode) and more of basically anything else.

And occasionally these editing decisions have been especially tricky, none moreso than this 60 seconds in which the production team have had to resort to basically the same face of Gregg Wallace three times in a minute.

The same face of Gregg Wallace was shown three times in sixty seconds. Here’s the full clip. https://t.co/KPe6d2nFSp pic.twitter.com/Dz0K54nr6K — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 15, 2025

Editing doesn’t get any tougher than that!

And it was surely the funniest thing ever to happen on MasterChef. These people certainly thought so.

1.

This has no business being this funny https://t.co/ZWqIgEFgYO — remand chic (@our_jesse) August 17, 2025

2.

Scenes from the editing suite pic.twitter.com/uOFtvxVNFc — Medi George (@MediGeorge) August 15, 2025

3.

Harry Hill would have had a field day with this — Jack Strange ️‍ Romcom Author (@JackStrangeBook) August 15, 2025

4.

I made a VT of Gregg Wallace looking creepy for a TV show once. Can’t remember if it ever aired but I really enjoyed making it https://t.co/reBMuPP7KE pic.twitter.com/w3moPWzrH7 — Dead Men Tom (@DeadMenTom) August 15, 2025

5.

Why THAT face though pic.twitter.com/a6hkCVj6WY — Patrick Swayne (@pswayne7) August 15, 2025

6.

7.

Forgive me for this pic.twitter.com/xK4UpQxXDL — Finley Gómez (@FinleyGomez) August 16, 2025

8.

Brown on the outside, pink in the middle is the only thing he said that was considered suitable for broadcast? — Jonny (@Jonsonton) August 15, 2025

9.

He loves a rack — Left of Centre Brexit (@LeftBrexit) August 15, 2025

Follow @scottygb for all things TV here!

READ MORE

Nigel Farage launched the Reform UK football shirt and it was an epic own goal – 13 winning comebacks

Source @scottygb