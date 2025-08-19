JD Vance wasn’t allowed at the grown-ups table during Zelensky’s White House summit and the internet raced to make him the punchline he is

Politics JD Vance Ukraine

Spare a thought – only kidding – for vice president JD Vance who was rather left in the shade during Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s second visit to the White House.

First time round – no-one anywhere will need reminding – Vance berated the Ukrainian president, memorably asking him more than once if he’d ‘ever said thank you’. It was behavior very unbecoming of someone in high political office, even this one.

This time round not only did Vance not get a speaking role, he wasn’t even at the table. And this post, by the good people of @BestForBritain, handily highlights it for your viewing pleasure. And it’s a cracker.

Did you spot JD Vance in thew background HATING every minute of progress being made? ~AA pic.twitter.com/2TKFlsuMvo — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 18, 2025

It looks actively painful for Vance to keep his mouth shut. The incessant shifting. The clenched jaw. It’s beautiful and the internet couldn’t get enough of it.

Trying to look important on the World stage…….Pathetic — Just had enough (@BillyBondsMBE) August 18, 2025

Yes. He’s not a happy bunny being sidelined and made to sit at the back of the class. Shame that — Stephen Harding (@yeahcurious) August 18, 2025

He wanted to bully Zelensky again in front of the world media but is too fucking cowardly to do it when others are present — Terry, Northwest (@TCara65) August 18, 2025

Vance is the human equivalent of the detritus that gets caught in shower plug hole. — Laceybod️‍️‍⚧️ (@Laceybod) August 18, 2025

Poor JD Vance on a high chair away from the main table. — Lee (@LJ80s2) August 18, 2025

In the background is where he belongs. — ALETTAHA (@ALETTAHA) August 19, 2025

He’s probably just pissed off he couldn’t get a dinner reservation last week in Starmer’s country — Catherine NAFO STANDING WITH UKRAINE (@CatherineHeik) August 18, 2025

He’s seated at the kids table, LOL — We told you So (@terri4436166795) August 18, 2025

