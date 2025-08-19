Politics JD Vance Ukraine

JD Vance wasn’t allowed at the grown-ups table during Zelensky’s White House summit and the internet raced to make him the punchline he is

Saul Hutson. Updated August 19th, 2025

Spare a thought – only kidding – for vice president JD Vance who was rather left in the shade during Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s second visit to the White House.

First time round – no-one anywhere will need reminding – Vance berated the Ukrainian president, memorably asking him more than once if he’d ‘ever said thank you’. It was behavior very unbecoming of someone in high political office, even this one.

This time round not only did Vance not get a speaking role, he wasn’t even at the table. And this post, by the good people of @BestForBritain, handily highlights it for your viewing pleasure. And it’s a cracker.

It looks actively painful for Vance to keep his mouth shut. The incessant shifting. The clenched jaw. It’s beautiful and the internet couldn’t get enough of it.

