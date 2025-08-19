‘What hobbies attract the biggest assholes?’ – 19 activities with a tendency to attract the very worst of us

Life Ask Reddit hobbies

What you do in your spare time is your business. As long as it makes you happy, you should pursue it. Hobbies make life worth living and bring joy to your life.

Unless, of course, you are an obnoxious and overzealous fanatic about that thing. Then you are most likely making everyone around you miserable and you should feel ashamed of yourself.

We say this after Redditor /Ok_Concentrate_7617 asked this.

‘What hobbies/pastimes attract the biggest assholes?’

And while we’re not suggesting that everyone who does the following hobbies are an asshole – that would be absurd. Just that an unfortunately high proportion of them are exactly that. Well, that’s what these people reckoned, anyway.

1.

Photography. So many people who are into it are actually “fauxtographers,” thinking that they take good pictures just because they own a DSLR or a “real” camera. Most of them are pretentious hacks who know little about lighting and composition, let alone the workings of their equipment.

Rembrandt4th

2.

Surfing. From the outside it seems like a really laid-back group but oh my god the pretentious egotism and gatekeeping is off the charts.

This might not be the case everywhere, but from where I live (western canada) it’s a bunch of fucking assholes.

incognitochaud

3.

Scalping/Reselling for profit especially anything desired by children like pokémon cards, video games, toys, concert tickets, tour merchandise, etc.

this_is_my_kpop_acct

4.

golf, as a golfer myself. sometimes people forget that they’re people, and act as if they’re robots determined to ruin everyone else on the course’s time.

Leading-Iron4482

5.

Bourbon people are worse. I’ve been in the high end bar business going on 20 years and I can tell you bourbon drinkers went from a wild bunch to the snootiest pretentious ass bags in an instant

goldwaterauhtwoo

6.

Adults that do children’s hobbies to the point where they block children from doing them. I want to take a tack hammer to every dickhead adult that buys up Pokémon cards so kids wind up crying – stuff like that.

Like what you want to like, but if you’re just doing it to make a profit, feast upon a satchel of richards.

Mister_Brevity

7.

First Rule of CrossFit: Never Stop Talking About CrossFit!

rectum_nrly_killedum

8.

I tried Bingo once and won like $200/$300. Everyone was so mean. The tension was insane. I thought I was going to get jumped by older ladies with oxygen tanks. I actually felt bad winning.

WhiteBeltKilla

9.

Pickleball with friends – great, very fun times

Pickleball tournament – get ready to cry

clippist

10.

Gaming. Spend any amount of time playing an online game and you’ll likely encounter some of the most vile racist douchebags you can imagine

NatrenSR1