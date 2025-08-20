Pete Hegseth was caught on video struggling to do a proper pull-up and these 15 hilariously brutal responses really don’t pull any punches

Politics fail Pete hegseth

As we never tire of saying, in Donald Trump’s cabinet of no talents Pete Hegseth is surely the leading contender for the ‘no talentest’ of them all.

And we thought that before we saw this video of the defence seretary trying, and failing hysterically, to complete a pull-up.

Now maybe he’d already done 100 of them before this, maybe he hadn’t done any, but either way it’s a very funny watch. See for yourself why we imagine Pete is going to ban all cameras from his workouts very soon.

The Pete Hegseth pull-up is a bit different than the ones we did at Parris Island. Maybe it’s an Army thing. pic.twitter.com/4k8rkzopqh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2025

Yeah, that’s definitely not proper form. Or impressive. It’s actually a little worrisome.

In any case, the line was crowded for Twitterers looking to comment on Pete’s workout skills. They didn’t pull any punches.

Hegseth is used to a bar at waste height, with a drink on it. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) August 18, 2025

Nice leg kick action. ‍♂️

Hegseth looks an elementary school kid trying to do pull-ups. — Arbiter of Cool✌ (@ArbiterofCool) August 18, 2025

For someone who claims to be alpha military male ….that’s one shitty pull up. — Bridget D ✨️ (@ZoeyCatBell) August 18, 2025

Hilarious. Pete Hegseth’s “pull-up” looks more like a desperate swing set. At Parris Island, that wouldn’t count as one rep. Not even half. Fox warriors: all talk, zero pull. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) August 18, 2025

Hiking with Oz. Pull-ups with Hegseth—I can’t wait to see his workout with Trump pic.twitter.com/Rwr5bJs64G — G.G.Gordon (@GGG_says) August 18, 2025

Someone needs to show Pete how to do a proper pull up. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/e2MOtKXsjP — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) August 18, 2025

this is truly embarrassing https://t.co/y1oWXsLFi6 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 19, 2025

