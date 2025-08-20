Politics fail Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth was caught on video struggling to do a proper pull-up and these 15 hilariously brutal responses really don’t pull any punches

Saul Hutson. Updated August 20th, 2025

As we never tire of saying, in Donald Trump’s cabinet of no talents Pete Hegseth is surely the leading contender for the ‘no talentest’ of them all.

And we thought that before we saw this video of the defence seretary trying, and failing hysterically, to complete a pull-up.

Now maybe he’d already done 100 of them before this, maybe he hadn’t done any, but either way it’s a very funny watch. See for yourself why we imagine Pete is going to ban all cameras from his workouts very soon.

Yeah, that’s definitely not proper form. Or impressive. It’s actually a little worrisome.

In any case, the line was crowded for Twitterers looking to comment on Pete’s workout skills. They didn’t pull any punches.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2