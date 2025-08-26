25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Welcome to our weekly round-up of funny things we’ve seen on Bluesky. Don’t worry – it’s not Wednesday …we’re just slightly off-schedule this week.
Whatever day it is, we hope you enjoy what we’ve picked and that you find something or someone new to make you laugh.
1.
It’s so disappointing the day after a children’s party when you take the balloon animals to be humanely destroyed and the receptionist at the veterinary practice is even more hostile than last year.
— Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 10:36 AM
2.
Remarkable how many cuts of meat sound like veteran news anchors facing multiple accusations of workplace harassment:
Chuck Brisket
Rib Silverside
Rump Foreshank
Plate Centreloin
Flank Saddleback
— Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 10:16 AM
3.
RoboCop: *about to arrest me*
Me: before you arrest me, which of these 9 pictures have cars in them
RoboCop: i’m going to let you off with a warning
— Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 4:35 PM
4.
if a shampoo says 2 in 1 but the package doesn't specify what the second thing is i simply can't trust it. i've been hurt before.
— Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) August 22, 2025 at 7:02 PM
5.
I love our town fair day, but there's always one violent idiot who has to ruin it for everyone, trundling around making threats.
— James Alistair Henry (@jamesbluecat.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 3:35 PM
6.
ME: (the angriest I’ve ever been at my cat)
MY CAT: counterpoint: little feets
— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 5:51 PM
7.
Did he just light the nation on fire and walk away?
— George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 3:55 AM
8.
This dog toy looks like it opened a door for someone and they didn’t say thank you
— Halloweeno (@vimtotime.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 2:08 PM
9.
JEFF: I love Def Leppard.
GEOFF: It's Deof Leoppard.
— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 9:14 AM
10.
I've just invented a new kind of pillow that's cold on both sides. There are also several live eels inside it. "Couldn't you make a version without the eels?" Yes but I won't
— mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) August 24, 2025 at 8:32 PM
11.
"I HAVE HAD IT WITH THESE MOTHERFUCKING STRANGERS ON THIS MOTHERFUCKING TRAIN"
— Nea “Dracula” Ching (@thegaychingy.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 12:14 AM
12.
Twenty Bensons, a packet of blue Rizlas, and two Magnums please.
— trouteyes (@trouteyes.bsky.social) August 25, 2025 at 11:55 AM