25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to our weekly round-up of funny things we’ve seen on Bluesky. Don’t worry – it’s not Wednesday …we’re just slightly off-schedule this week.

Whatever day it is, we hope you enjoy what we’ve picked and that you find something or someone new to make you laugh.

1.

It’s so disappointing the day after a children’s party when you take the balloon animals to be humanely destroyed and the receptionist at the veterinary practice is even more hostile than last year. — Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 10:36 AM

2.

Remarkable how many cuts of meat sound like veteran news anchors facing multiple accusations of workplace harassment:

Chuck Brisket

Rib Silverside

Rump Foreshank

Plate Centreloin

Flank Saddleback — Sarah Dempster (@dempster2000.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 10:16 AM

3.

RoboCop: *about to arrest me* Me: before you arrest me, which of these 9 pictures have cars in them RoboCop: i’m going to let you off with a warning — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 4:35 PM

4.

if a shampoo says 2 in 1 but the package doesn't specify what the second thing is i simply can't trust it. i've been hurt before. — Frances Meh (@francesmeh.reviews) August 22, 2025 at 7:02 PM

5.

I love our town fair day, but there's always one violent idiot who has to ruin it for everyone, trundling around making threats. [image or embed] — James Alistair Henry (@jamesbluecat.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 3:35 PM

6.

ME: (the angriest I’ve ever been at my cat) MY CAT: counterpoint: little feets — Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere.bsky.social) August 23, 2025 at 5:51 PM

7.

8.

9.

10.

I've just invented a new kind of pillow that's cold on both sides. There are also several live eels inside it. "Couldn't you make a version without the eels?" Yes but I won't — mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) August 24, 2025 at 8:32 PM

11.

12.