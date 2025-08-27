Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

We’re really, really sorry, but it isn’t Friday. Our 25 favourite funny tweets are in a temporary new slot for a couple of weeks. but that doesn’t mean you can’t get that Friday vibe from them. Take a break, get the kettle on, have a laugh – and show your favourites a bit of love.

1.

Maybe your dog is barking at my luggage because he doesn’t enjoy his job, officer. — Slim Plimsoll (@slimplimsoll) August 23, 2025

2.

If sitting down in a towel after a shower and staring at the wall before work is meditation, then yeah, I meditate — meghan (@deloisivete) August 25, 2025

3.

When I was a kid they played lame music for middle aged people in the supermarket but this morning at Whole Foods it’s now all amazing bangers from my youth. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 24, 2025

4.

I could never ban phones in the classroom. Many of my activities require students to use their devices to like and repost my tweets — John Attridge (@John_Attridge) August 24, 2025

5.

Recipe: add 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Me: pic.twitter.com/4VX5vTnNxR — Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) August 23, 2025

6.

If you’re a southerner, your national anthem is the theme from ‘Bergerac.’ If you’re a northerner, your national anthem is the theme from ‘Taggart.’ If you’re midlands, your national anthem is the theme from ‘Inspector Morse.’ Now can we please just get on with our lives. — Manfuego (@manfuego007) August 26, 2025

7.

Crazy that dudes think duck hunting is hard. I just went to a pond in my grandma’s neighborhood and caught 9 ducks with my bare hands using 3 slices of bread. — The Lord of Leisure (@LeisureGod69) August 21, 2025

8.

If I knew my phone call to customer service was actually going to be used for training purposes I’d talk like Yoda: “Much screwed up my order it was” — ScottW (@jswtreeman) August 25, 2025

9.

Having trouble opening my Roomba’s dust bin so I’ve been leaving laxatives all over the floor — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) August 23, 2025

10.

never take advice from a man with a ponytail hole cut into his fedora — Jizzlane Maxxxwell (@dankcharnley) August 24, 2025

11.

Went blind from watching a welding video on YouTube — Mr. Meat Scraps (@ReallyLoudFart) August 23, 2025

12.