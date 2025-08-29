Politics asylum seekers GB News jacob rees-mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg turned TV investigator to track down asylum seekers for GB News and it’s less Roger Cook, more Roger Cock
As you can imagine, right-wing news channel GB News have been having an absolute field day with the migrant hotels situation. One of their presenters, a certain Jacob Rees-Mogg, has even taken on the role of investigative reporter as he attempted to visit a hotel suspected of housing asylum seekers.
As you can see from the following clip, shared on Twitter by Lucy Brown, the ex-Tory MP’s reporting style is a lot more Alan Partridge than Roger Cook.
It’s quite the watch.
Incredible scenes @AccidentalP https://t.co/vhouYEaU3t pic.twitter.com/zW1GDKan6z
— Lucy Brown (@lucymarionbrown) August 27, 2025
Good Lord! It gets worse (or better)…
I need a full series of this immediately pic.twitter.com/7jUYmHvnoT
— Lucy Brown (@lucymarionbrown) August 27, 2025
People had thoughts. Entertaining thoughts.
1.
Jacob looking over the wall in his suit would be hilarious if this wasn’t such a serious issue.
— Iron Tea Lady (@irontealady) August 28, 2025
2.
Brasseye to the max
— Adam Gwizdala (@adam_gwizdala) August 28, 2025
3.
We truly live in incredible times
— Man of the Dissident Right… (@anglowanderer) August 27, 2025
4.
This is so embarrassing. How far he’s fallen since he lost his seat. Cartoon character now. Shouting over a wall. Sunday Sport level.
— Ivorpabst (@Ivorpabst) August 28, 2025
5.
Now it just looks like it’s haunted by a racist Victorian ghost
— Paul D Lloyd (@paul_lloydy) August 28, 2025
6.
Is this the new Through the Keyhole?
“Who lives in a hotel like this?”
— Ben (@bennn222) August 27, 2025
7.
Lynn! I’ve pierced my foot on a spike! pic.twitter.com/PLSaSvKEuH
— Ross___Mack (@Ross___Mack) August 28, 2025