Jacob Rees-Mogg turned TV investigator to track down asylum seekers for GB News and it’s less Roger Cook, more Roger Cock

As you can imagine, right-wing news channel GB News have been having an absolute field day with the migrant hotels situation. One of their presenters, a certain Jacob Rees-Mogg, has even taken on the role of investigative reporter as he attempted to visit a hotel suspected of housing asylum seekers.

As you can see from the following clip, shared on Twitter by Lucy Brown, the ex-Tory MP’s reporting style is a lot more Alan Partridge than Roger Cook.

It’s quite the watch.

Good Lord! It gets worse (or better)…

I need a full series of this immediately pic.twitter.com/7jUYmHvnoT — Lucy Brown (@lucymarionbrown) August 27, 2025

People had thoughts. Entertaining thoughts.

Jacob looking over the wall in his suit would be hilarious if this wasn’t such a serious issue. — Iron Tea Lady (@irontealady) August 28, 2025

Brasseye to the max — Adam Gwizdala (@adam_gwizdala) August 28, 2025

We truly live in incredible times — Man of the Dissident Right… (@anglowanderer) August 27, 2025

This is so embarrassing. How far he’s fallen since he lost his seat. Cartoon character now. Shouting over a wall. Sunday Sport level. — Ivorpabst (@Ivorpabst) August 28, 2025

Now it just looks like it’s haunted by a racist Victorian ghost — Paul D Lloyd (@paul_lloydy) August 28, 2025

Is this the new Through the Keyhole? “Who lives in a hotel like this?” — Ben (@bennn222) August 27, 2025

