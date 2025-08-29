Politics asylum seekers GB News jacob rees-mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg turned TV investigator to track down asylum seekers for GB News and it’s less Roger Cook, more Roger Cock

David Harris. Updated August 29th, 2025

As you can imagine, right-wing news channel GB News have been having an absolute field day with the migrant hotels situation. One of their presenters, a certain Jacob Rees-Mogg, has even taken on the role of investigative reporter as he attempted to visit a hotel suspected of housing asylum seekers.

As you can see from the following clip, shared on Twitter by Lucy Brown, the ex-Tory MP’s reporting style is a lot more Alan Partridge than Roger Cook.

It’s quite the watch.

Good Lord! It gets worse (or better)…

People had thoughts. Entertaining thoughts.

