JD Vance said he’s ready to be president in the event of Trump’s demise and it got weirder by the minute – 14 funniest reactions

John Plunkett. Updated August 30th, 2025

To the world now of JD Vance, surely the only person in the whole of America even less likeable than Donald Trump, where the VP has been declaring he’s basically ready to be take over the top job if the president dies.

Not quite in so many words, obvious, but not far off either.

And because you’ll probably be wanting just a little bit more detail than that, here is the man himself (no, not Trump).

‘He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people who work around the President of the United States are younger than he is, I think we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning.

‘Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people.

‘And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.’

And almost as soon as he said it Trump disappeared off the pubic radar for a little bit, prompting feverish speculation that he had in fact died (fact check – there is precisely zero evidence to suggest he has actually died).

Which only served to make JD Vance’s comments even weirder, and these people surely said it best.

