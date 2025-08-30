JD Vance said he’s ready to be president in the event of Trump’s demise and it got weirder by the minute – 14 funniest reactions

US donald trump JD Vance

To the world now of JD Vance, surely the only person in the whole of America even less likeable than Donald Trump, where the VP has been declaring he’s basically ready to be take over the top job if the president dies.

Not quite in so many words, obvious, but not far off either.

VANCE SAYS HE’S READY TO BE PRESIDENT WHILE PRAISING TRUMP’S HEALTH — USATODAY — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 28, 2025

And because you’ll probably be wanting just a little bit more detail than that, here is the man himself (no, not Trump).

VP JD Vance said he is prepared to step in if “a terrible tragedy” were to befall President Trump, while emphasizing that Trump is “in incredibly good health” and brimming with “incredible energy.” Vance pointed to his seven months of “on-the-job training” as readiness to… pic.twitter.com/m7UPwrn98S — AF Post (@AFpost) August 28, 2025

‘He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people who work around the President of the United States are younger than he is, I think we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning. ‘Yes, terrible tragedies happen, but I feel very confident the President of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. ‘And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.’

And almost as soon as he said it Trump disappeared off the pubic radar for a little bit, prompting feverish speculation that he had in fact died (fact check – there is precisely zero evidence to suggest he has actually died).

Trump wasn’t seen yesterday by the White House press pool. He wasn’t seen today. He has no public events scheduled this weekend. Trump hasn’t been seen in public since Weds, and it’s unclear if he’ll be seen in public until Tues. That’s pretty damn weird. — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) August 29, 2025

it is funny that we’re basing this off of him having no plans for the weekend. like okay me too — georgie (@vilehag) August 30, 2025

Even if he’s not dead, he’s gonna see everyone celebrating his death, and that should raise his blood pressure enough to finish the job. We can’t lose. — Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) August 30, 2025

Which only served to make JD Vance’s comments even weirder, and these people surely said it best.

Donald Trump may be dead, but have we considered the funnier idea that he may have just wondered off and is now lost? — Your Local Dingus (@Dinkalus) August 30, 2025

they’re putting orange paint and a wig on vance as we speak — Vaush (@VaushV) August 30, 2025

If Trump’s dead they should bury JD vance alive with him like they did with pharaohs and their cats — Simone (@girlpowertbh) August 30, 2025

apparently killing the pope wasn’t enough and vance must feed again — read.pourteaux.xyz (@pourteaux) August 29, 2025

The funniest part about all this is that JD Vance has definitely texted at least six people asking if it’s true and has been left on read. — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) August 30, 2025

Dog is he actually about to die lmao https://t.co/sDAC4Ae4nu — Tarence Ray (@tarenceray) August 28, 2025

They soft launching it aren’t they? — T^2️⃣ (@1OnlyTylerTrout) August 28, 2025

JD April 30th 2027: Teehee! I am pwesident now. My first order: I’m Hitler now. My second order; everyone who was ever mean to me online will be put in a conce— General Caine in the next room over: https://t.co/jKjBGcMWlD pic.twitter.com/yRF8pFpCCa — 2 Nut (Pick Up) (@hueoops) August 28, 2025

JD Vance checking in on Donald next morning like: pic.twitter.com/5Nh6PUZ8ee — (No) Signal (@NopeSignal) August 30, 2025

