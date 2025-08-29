These Magas were asked what it is they do dislike about the Pride flag and it was a self-own visible from the moon

US magas Pride

Here’s a rather fabulous thing courtesy of comedian, journalist, actor and much else besides Walter Masterson, a bunch of Magas interviewed about the Pride flag and why it irritates them so much.

You can probably see the self-own coming from a mile off – there’s certainly not one iota of self-awareness to impede your view.

MAGA: Don’t make being LGBTQ your entire personality. Also MAGA: pic.twitter.com/0C9X9z8ApU — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) December 22, 2023

Mega (or should that be Maga?) oooof.

And just a few of our favourite things people said about it.

The lack of awareness and hypocrisy is astounding — LessAlex (@LessAlex) December 22, 2023

This is cinema. — Chris (@itsgrip__) December 23, 2023

It’s crazy how you can do that and they just not get it — paynbillz (@paynbillz2000) December 22, 2023

hilarious. My favorite all time. Anarchy in New York. I wish you’d repost it. — LorettaFaucher (@lorettafaucher) December 22, 2023

