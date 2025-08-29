US magas Pride

These Magas were asked what it is they do dislike about the Pride flag and it was a self-own visible from the moon

John Plunkett. Updated August 29th, 2025

Here’s a rather fabulous thing courtesy of comedian, journalist, actor and much else besides Walter Masterson, a bunch of Magas interviewed about the Pride flag and why it irritates them so much.

You can probably see the self-own coming from a mile off – there’s certainly not one iota of self-awareness to impede your view.

Mega (or should that be Maga?) oooof.

And just a few of our favourite things people said about it.

Source @waltermasterson