Little Englanders have been loving this ‘St George post box’ and it was a first class self-own to write home about

Pics flags

You’ll already know about this ‘raising the flag’ business where people have been spending their spare time putting up union jacks and the cross of St George all over the place and – if they can’t find a flag – painting one on a mini roundabout.

And not just roundabouts if this picture is to believed, posted by the entirely self-explanatory @UK_Needs_Reform. Post boxes as well.

Even postboxes now, brilliant. Your thoughts on Raising the Colours? pic.twitter.com/QceWTwdHW0 — Make Britain Great Again (@UK_Needs_Reform) August 28, 2025

And how much did a certain type of person like it? They loved it!

love it — Elizabeth Wakefield (@ElizabetFithole) August 29, 2025

It looks great, but please centre the next one. — Paul (@Palmer6315) August 29, 2025

Why weren’t they always like that anyway? It looks nice — TyrannizedSoul (@TyrannizedSoul) August 29, 2025

It looks great, even if it wasn’t a protest. Make Britain British again! — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) August 29, 2025

Well, you get the idea by now.

Except it was an unfortunate self-own on several levels.

First, this.

That just shows a deep disrespect of British culture, post boxes are protected because they are essentially only found in the U.K. if your the dumb fuck who did this, you’ve painted over a British ICON. well done fucking idiot. — BAGPUSS. ❤️ (@gooncookie) August 29, 2025

Imagine changing something iconic and quintessential British and thinking that’s somehow patriotic. https://t.co/90WtW3eUby — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) August 29, 2025

this sort of thing reminds me of a dog pissing against a lamp post to mark its territory x — Normal Island News (@NormalIslandNws) August 29, 2025

But most of all, this.

It’s AI you thick fucks — Swaz (@Swaz_LFC) August 29, 2025

Just don’t forget to ‘Ravennvn but Hndny’ pic.twitter.com/rok1ciDoQd — Illegal Influencers (@Awtistek) August 29, 2025

I’m impressed at how stupid everyone is, sincerely believing this to be real. — Jonny (@J1996_x) August 29, 2025

The red post box is an elemental icon of British culture. And you created this AI image to encourage people to vandalise them. You hate your country. — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) August 29, 2025

READ MORE

Nigel Farage blamed Europe for his Essex asylum hotel court defeat and was brutally owned into next week

Source