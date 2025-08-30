Pics flags

Little Englanders have been loving this ‘St George post box’ and it was a first class self-own to write home about

John Plunkett. Updated August 30th, 2025

You’ll already know about this ‘raising the flag’ business where people have been spending their spare time putting up union jacks and the cross of St George all over the place and – if they can’t find a flag – painting one on a mini roundabout.

And not just roundabouts if this picture is to believed, posted by the entirely self-explanatory @UK_Needs_Reform. Post boxes as well.

And how much did a certain type of person like it? They loved it!

Well, you get the idea by now.

Except it was an unfortunate self-own on several levels.

First, this.

But most of all, this.

