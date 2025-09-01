Politics england police

A ‘British patriot’ was desperate for this policeman to shake his hand and ended up furiously spitting feathers – 13 funniest and totally on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2025

It’s always the ones who constantly wang on about ‘free speech’ that are the quickest to throw their toys out of the pram if someone says or does something they don’t like.

And it’s with this in mind that we turn our attention to this particular ‘British patriot’ who was desperate to film himself shaking the hands of this policeman.

The officer of the law was rather less keen, as you might imagine, and the Little Englander’s furious reaction just gets funnier and funnier.

Snowflake.

And these people surely said it best.

