A ‘British patriot’ was desperate for this policeman to shake his hand and ended up furiously spitting feathers – 13 funniest and totally on-point responses

Politics england police

It’s always the ones who constantly wang on about ‘free speech’ that are the quickest to throw their toys out of the pram if someone says or does something they don’t like.

And it’s with this in mind that we turn our attention to this particular ‘British patriot’ who was desperate to film himself shaking the hands of this policeman.

The officer of the law was rather less keen, as you might imagine, and the Little Englander’s furious reaction just gets funnier and funnier.

Police officer refuses to shake hands with British Patriot…. A sad state of affairs! pic.twitter.com/GHvSEnUojz — Liam Tuffs (@liamtuffs1) August 31, 2025

Snowflake.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Weapons-grade fannywobble over a handshake. Tuff by name, Snowflake by nature. pic.twitter.com/kl7fMxYRzd — The Bear (@BearlyPolitics) August 31, 2025

2.

Why are you crying about it? You’re a grown man He has no obligation to shake your hand and you’re there telling him you’re gonna post it online if he doesn’t. Mate you look like a proper fanny in this video. — Mr_Critcho (@MrCritcho) August 31, 2025

3.

Uber level cunt identified by Police who calmly ignore his utter shithousery… take your ‘thanks’ Liam and shove them up your hole https://t.co/zt3ZxqhwJt — JPC (@jpxan71) August 31, 2025

4.

He’s doing the right thing, he HAS to remain impartial and you can’t have it both ways. We talk about about ‘two tier’ policing but here is an example of a police officer literally remaining impartial – without ‘fear or favour’, this is EXACTLY was British Policing is supposed… — Fast Jet Performance (@timdavies_uk) August 31, 2025

5.

British professionalism meets American style perma-hysteria. (The first one is dying and will soon disappear, sadly). https://t.co/MSu7kfmC5y — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) August 31, 2025

6.