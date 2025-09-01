Douglas Carswell’s despicable tweet got all the responses it deserved but no-one said it better than the great Adam Kay

Politics Adam Kay takedowns UKIP

To the world now of former Conservative and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell – you remember – who’s now saying out loud what he presumably used to keep inside his head.

Specifically, this, in the midst of the protests against people seeking refuge in the UK and the hotels that house them.

Carswell – who was born in Africa and came to the UK after living in Uganda until his mid teens – prompted no end of entirely on-point responses as you might imagine.

1.

There’s a moral line. This crosses it. The Rivers of Blood speech was, well, a speech. This is the chant of a smirking street thug pic.twitter.com/hpLn7vex6a — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) August 31, 2025

2.

Imagine how it feels if you've got an Islamic name – like most of my family – and this once respectable twat- who used to be a Tory MP – calls for England to become Muslimnrein. Those flags on motorway bridges begin to feel horribly threatening. https://t.co/KMfIgMt0ur — Matthew Scott (@Barristerblog) August 31, 2025

3.

Are you calling for the ethnic cleansing of all Muslims, including British-born “Abduls”? What precisely do you mean by “Abdul free”? Douglas, I remember watching you on a doorstep in Clacton in 2014, as you told a voter who was railing about immigrants that the problem wasn’t… — Paul Hilder (@paulhilder) August 31, 2025

4.

I can barely believe this from you. And to think you used to portray yourself as the acceptable face of UKIP, as you figured Nigel Farage was too extreme. Shame on you for this blatant racism. https://t.co/Y2ZA0yqp9f — Iain Dale (@IainDale) August 31, 2025

5.

This is appalling https://t.co/6OJkI4mlbi — Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) August 31, 2025

6.

This is disgusting racism from a former MP. Cannot be allowed to pass. pic.twitter.com/zba3Fh4FaK — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 31, 2025

7.

It is a serious offence under the Public Order Act 1986 to incite racial hatred through threatening, abusive, or insulting words, behaviour, or material displayed or distributed publicly As a Former MP he should know where the line is & what crosses it – this probably does pic.twitter.com/bhNFdMtBc6 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) August 31, 2025

8.

We live in ugly, ugly times. https://t.co/eO0lQhW0ig — ViewFromTheNorth (JHKC) (@jaimerh354) August 31, 2025

But our favourite response of all – and not for the first time – came from the great Adam Kay.

Appalling racism aside, this former MP’s lack of geographical knowledge means he’s advocating for a change to a strip of land extending around 25 miles to Maldon. pic.twitter.com/2SRXgMbJ72 — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) August 31, 2025

‘Appalling racism aside, this former MP’s lack of geographical knowledge means he’s advocating for a change to a strip of land extending around 25 miles to Maldon.’

Nailed it.

