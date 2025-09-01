Politics Adam Kay takedowns UKIP

Douglas Carswell’s despicable tweet got all the responses it deserved but no-one said it better than the great Adam Kay

John Plunkett. Updated September 1st, 2025

To the world now of former Conservative and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell – you remember – who’s now saying out loud what he presumably used to keep inside his head.

Specifically, this, in the midst of the protests against people seeking refuge in the UK and the hotels that house them.

Carswell – who was born in Africa and came to the UK after living in Uganda until his mid teens – prompted no end of entirely on-point responses as you might imagine.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

But our favourite response of all – and not for the first time – came from the great Adam Kay.

‘Appalling racism aside, this former MP’s lack of geographical knowledge means he’s advocating for a change to a strip of land extending around 25 miles to Maldon.’

Nailed it.

Source @amateuradam