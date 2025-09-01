RFK Jr thinks people should stop trusting the experts – although ‘thinks’ might be doing some heavy lifting – 19 savage takedowns

US RFK Jr.

If you were in the UK in the run-up to Brexit, you’ll probably remember when Michael Gove accidentally summed up the heart, spine and soul of taking the country out of the European Union with his now infamous ‘People have had enough of experts’ comment.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the man with the health of America in his hands, RFK Jr, has almost echoed that testament to idiocy with this soundbite.

RFK Jr: We need to stop trusting the experts… Trusting the experts is not a feature of science or democracy, it's a feature of religion and totalitarianism. pic.twitter.com/FQP26wuXni — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 29, 2025

That’s right, folks. It’s better to take advice from the man who has a hole in his brain from where a worm died, planted a dead bear in Central Park, illegally cut the head off a dead whale and strapped it to the roof of his car, encourages people to drink raw milk and eat tallow, and has banned some vaccines already and is gunning for the rest.

Twitter had some strong words for the world’s most powerful Nepo Baby …after King Charles III.

1.

ARE YOU sure sir https://t.co/t6yG5cal3K — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) August 30, 2025

2.

RFK Jr can't even pronounce riboflavin and yet he expects people to trust him instead of the experts. — Covie (@covie_93) August 30, 2025

3.

These guys are going to be the first to get the best surgeons and experts if they get cancer or a brain tumor, but they are peddling nonsense to the masses about ignoring experts. Sick, bad creeps. https://t.co/A2rGZdHInL — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) August 30, 2025

4.

If you’re with RFK Jr and think you shouldn’t trust the experts that’s fine but live that life. Stop going to hospitals, doctors, dentists. Don’t bring your car to a mechanic. Live that fucking life. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) August 30, 2025

5.

So glad to have earned my Bachelor’s, returned for my Master’s, worked in hospitals for years, earned my PhD in Public Health, completed a research Fellowship at the VA, and worked as a research scientist for a decade so this addled douchenozzle can question my expertise. https://t.co/di0eLd7Gpc — Lil Bit (@LizerReal) August 30, 2025

6.

To be an American in 2025, you need to make peace with the fact that everything has become relentlessly stupid https://t.co/kYm3pFPfNx — Hutch (@hutchinson) August 31, 2025

7.

Instead, trust generationally wealthy white men with famous last names and opinions… much more trustworthy. https://t.co/bAlvP1Fobm pic.twitter.com/51Dzhm2o23 — Sane Constitutionalist RG (@ConservativeRG) August 30, 2025

8.

This statement by RFK was so batshit crazy, that I don't know where to start. Trusting the experts is the opposite of religion. Telling us to believe their uneducated opinions over the experts, is exactly dictators do. Authoritarians want ignorant citizens. Easier to control them — J.C.'s Thought Dump (@jcsthoughtdump) August 30, 2025

9.

He says that citizens need to stop trusting experts and "do their research." I do not have a degree in biology or immunology. I have no lab or lab assistants. I don't know the first thing about doing this sort of research. How will I do it? Oh wait…he's not talking about… https://t.co/rotMK3Gofk — DaniV (@realDaniV) August 30, 2025

10.