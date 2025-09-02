US donald trump

Maga’s attempt to convince the world that the MIA president is all fine and dandy only escalated the rumours – 23 funniest reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2025

In case you missed it, the absence of the publicity greedy president from any press junkets, golf tournaments, or dictator love-ins had the Internet speculating that Trump might have popped his clogs.

Here are a couple of things people were saying about it.

Those rumours were quashed by various posts showing a well and truly living Trump.

Unfortunately for Maga, eagle-eyed observers spotted a thing or two.

The president’s posts were also uncharacteristically grammatical.

Which all served to get people speculating about what’s been going on in the White House, and why their proofs of life were so laughable.

