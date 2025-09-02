Maga’s attempt to convince the world that the MIA president is all fine and dandy only escalated the rumours – 23 funniest reactions

US donald trump

In case you missed it, the absence of the publicity greedy president from any press junkets, golf tournaments, or dictator love-ins had the Internet speculating that Trump might have popped his clogs.

Here are a couple of things people were saying about it.

I’m not believing President Trump is dead until I see Jimmy Carter’s Force Ghost looking down from the sky smiling. https://t.co/NWn1SJDSST — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) August 30, 2025

I have a giant speaker with "ding dong the witch is dead" cued up and 30 white doves in a cage ready to be released when that news drops. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 30, 2025

Those rumours were quashed by various posts showing a well and truly living Trump.

Trump leaves the White House this morning (Andrew Caballero/Getty) pic.twitter.com/h3cG0GohXj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2025

Moments ago, Trump returned to the White House after spending the day at his golf course.

:@PenguinSix pic.twitter.com/hHFWOjkSAo — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 1, 2025

It’s been pretty sick to watch certain members of the press so diddy at the prospect of President Trump being ill that they ran with fake rumors he was dying or already dead. These are bad people. Instead he’s playing golf with Super Bowl champion head coach Jon Gruden pic.twitter.com/sWcVbj4VBx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 31, 2025

Unfortunately for Maga, eagle-eyed observers spotted a thing or two.

I’m not a conspiracy theory guy, but if you’re fighting off increasing rumors that you may have suffered a major medical episode and to disprove that rumor and provide proof of life, you post a picture of allegedly playing golf with Jon Gruden today, it would be beneficial to… pic.twitter.com/s0K3upMteJ — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 1, 2025

His hand appears to be worse? https://t.co/TeM5nPLTQB — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 1, 2025

Wow… Trump genuinely looks terrible. This isn’t something to brush off. He still hasn’t spoken to reporters. Very concerning. pic.twitter.com/X1AoY4fly6 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 1, 2025

The president’s posts were also uncharacteristically grammatical.

This is the 3rd post from Trump's Truth Social account this morning. He started around 4 a.m. Do you think he wrote this? pic.twitter.com/hsxNZM6B53 — Eugene (@BreakingNews4X) September 1, 2025

Which all served to get people speculating about what’s been going on in the White House, and why their proofs of life were so laughable.

White House releases a photo of Donald Trump attending the US Open today. pic.twitter.com/KaT8OcIOZ9 — Covie (@covie_93) September 1, 2025

We all thought he died, turns out he's been taking a writing class at a local community college! https://t.co/tDAHtkFXFG — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) September 1, 2025

What if they not letting Trump speak because he had a Reverse Fetterman Stroke and hes woke now — Daniel (@escargotpro_) September 1, 2025

I don't want to speculate or anything but it looks like the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center ER has made all of the right creative preparations. pic.twitter.com/iznzpEMBQK — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 1, 2025

Every third tweet on my timeline is some conservative dude being like “if he’s dead then how do you explain this photo of him leaving the white house to go golfing?” and the photo looks like this pic.twitter.com/KzpYCU8Des — Danny Stark (@dstark86) September 1, 2025

holy shit he really is dead pic.twitter.com/DFn1h9wJnp — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 1, 2025

I love how when Trump goes five days without openly violating the U.S. Constitution we just all assume he passed away — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 1, 2025

If I text you this it means things are rapidly deteriorating pic.twitter.com/HqGpdzLc9Z — Organizermemes (@OrganizerMemes) September 1, 2025

Back in the old days of Sovietology, this is the kind of stuff we looked for in Soviet media, to see if the Kremlin was trying to hide stuff. https://t.co/TZUobqt7A0 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 1, 2025

The President is clearly not running the country. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 1, 2025

Did anyone alert Jake Tapper? pic.twitter.com/ws235LDXRL — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 1, 2025

