People have been sharing the quick fixes to improve your mental health and these 18 small steps could make a big difference

Life mental health r/AskReddit

Amongst all the doom scrolling and bickering in the comments, it’s hard to remember that sometimes, the internet actually comes through with some good vibes.

Case in point, when u/No_Fact_9405 asked r/AskReddit:

‘What massively improved your mental health?’

The answers were full of small wins, big shifts, and surprisingly relatable wisdom. We pulled together some of the best responses to help add a little extra inspiration to your day. Or at least provide a reminder that you’re not alone.

Keep scrolling for a little help from your friends (strangers on the internet).

1.

Setting boundaries and learning to say no without guilt really changed everything for me.

Big_Mycologist_2644

2.

Sleep. A proper eight hours, not that 3am scrolling-then-regret type of sleep. I didn’t realise how much it affected my brain until I started going to bed at a decent time. Life saver! Also, moving my body. Nothing wild, just walks. Or stretching while watching Netflix. It’s weird how much lighter everything feels after.

gespog123

3.

Quitting alcohol and started going to gym.

Palikkaaaa

4.

ADHD medicine. I went from a constant state of angst and depression over how I was wasting my life away due to laziness, to realising that the default for most people is to not have to spend 80% of their energy on the process of getting going. It’s like I had been spending my life with the breaks on and the medicine lifted them. It felt surreal to just be capable of doing stuff.

tinidiablo

5.

A good marriage. Not codependency but having someone in your corner makes a big difference.

Significant-Pen-3188

6.

I’ve found that small daily routines like reading the newspaper first thing in the morning, picking up my favourite book on kindle in the evening, tuning into my favourite StarTrek show, or walking past my favourite garden post-work. Any combination of such small wins, works. In fact, whenever I’m able to maintain these small daily routines is when I know I am fine.

themrsidey

7.

Exercise. Every single day (and outdoors for me, wherever possible). I coupled it with giving up alcohol (a couple of years back) and cutting out sugary crap. Massive improvement both physically and mentally. Bad diet and sedentary life styles are incredibly destructive. Now in my mid 50s, I look better than my mid 40s and there isn’t any magic to how to do it (beyond “yes, it is OK to feel hungry”).

metametapraxis

8.

Walking every day, regardless of the weather.

DJBudGreen

9.

Complaining less about what I don’t have and appreciating more of what I have.

Icy_Second_9010