This magnificent takedown of JD Vance has just gone wildly viral again and it’s straight out of the very top drawer

John Plunkett. Updated September 2nd, 2025

It’s all gone quite over at the White House for the last few days, with speculation continuing to swirl around the state of Donald Trump’s health.

So much so that the focus has instead been on JD Vance, and the possibility (probability?) of him taking over the top job. Well, we’ll believe it when we see it.

But we mention it because Vance fever (which precisely no-one is calling it) sent this magnificent takedown from back in the day wildly viral all over again, and it’s straight out of the very top drawer.

Which is why CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins is one of our very favourite US correspondents. And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

