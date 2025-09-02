This magnificent takedown of JD Vance has just gone wildly viral again and it’s straight out of the very top drawer

US JD Vance Kaitlan Collins

It’s all gone quite over at the White House for the last few days, with speculation continuing to swirl around the state of Donald Trump’s health.

So much so that the focus has instead been on JD Vance, and the possibility (probability?) of him taking over the top job. Well, we’ll believe it when we see it.

But we mention it because Vance fever (which precisely no-one is calling it) sent this magnificent takedown from back in the day wildly viral all over again, and it’s straight out of the very top drawer.

KAITLAN COLLINS: So you agree that people who break in and vandalize a building should be prosecuted? JD VANCE: Yes COLLINS: Ok, I’m just checking, because you helped raise money for people who did so on January 6. (May 2024) @atrupar

pic.twitter.com/vUMBgvTMmr — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 1, 2025

Which is why CNN’s estimable Kaitlan Collins is one of our very favourite US correspondents. And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

Damn! Kaitlan smacked the eyeliner off his face! — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) September 2, 2025

2.

JD Vance has no core belief system. He stands for nothing and believes in nothing. Just a tool, both literally and figuratively. — Sav B. (@savleft8764) September 2, 2025

3.

He walked right into this https://t.co/AVhctGGnEU — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 2, 2025

4.

Nice layup. Kaitlan’s the best. — Dan Keitel (@Defeatdictators) September 2, 2025

5.

Vance didn’t just stumble — he sentenced himself on live TV. One line, and the mask slipped. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) September 2, 2025

6.



