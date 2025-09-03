A retailer used an image of Luigi Mangione to model its autumn fashion line and it’s the sternest test ever of ‘no publicity is bad publicity’

News fails fashion

This is really putting the phrase, “No publicity is bad publicity” to the test.

Clothing brand Shein is known for its affordable deals on fast fashion for people of all sizes and ages. Apparently that includes men on trial for murder.

Whether it was an AI snafu, a case of very bad editorial standards, or an unpaid intern just trying to show off their Photoshop skills, the link went viral immediately.

Shein’s website appears to use Luigi Mangione’s face to model a spring/summer shirt. pic.twitter.com/UPXW8fEPPq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 3, 2025

The image appears to show Luigi Mangione modeling one of their shirts. Mangione is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a hotel in Manhattan in December 2024 and is on trial for 11 counts, including first-degree murder “in furtherance of an act of terrorism”; two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of stalking; and a firearms offense.

So yeah, maybe not the face of fall fashion Shein wants. The brand took down the image once it went viral and now displays a broken page where the link had been.

Sorry to anyone who wanted the shirt.

Twitter was equal parts disgusted…

that is sick. this is just disrespectful. who thought this was a good idea? — • (@WordsCocoon) September 3, 2025

using ai for this is so disrespectful — ໊ (@buffys) September 3, 2025

this is…truly a new low — belak️ (@kalebjackson00) September 3, 2025

That’s just so politically and ethically insensitive. But it’s SHEIN so… don’t expect much! — Mek (@cheriemisfits) September 3, 2025

Amused…

he should sue, win the case, and then bail himself out of jail pic.twitter.com/Faz2GpGKx1 — َ (@pinksview) September 3, 2025

What a strange time to be alive. — Dahn (@peopleschampdon) September 3, 2025

The tariff just got 10-percent higher — TastefulLindy (@LindyTasteful) September 3, 2025

And terrified for the future…

We need AI laws asap — Brody Foxx (@BrodyFoxx) September 3, 2025

Ai needs to actually be banned and I’m not kidding — Taylor Swift’s right sock (Parody) (@tallnbitter) September 3, 2025

