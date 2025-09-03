News fails fashion

A retailer used an image of Luigi Mangione to model its autumn fashion line and it’s the sternest test ever of ‘no publicity is bad publicity’

Saul Hutson. Updated September 3rd, 2025

This is really putting the phrase, “No publicity is bad publicity” to the test.

Clothing brand Shein is known for its affordable deals on fast fashion for people of all sizes and ages. Apparently that includes men on trial for murder.

Whether it was an AI snafu, a case of very bad editorial standards, or an unpaid intern just trying to show off their Photoshop skills, the link went viral immediately.

The image appears to show Luigi Mangione modeling one of their shirts. Mangione is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a hotel in Manhattan in December 2024 and is on trial for 11 counts, including first-degree murder “in furtherance of an act of terrorism”; two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of stalking; and a firearms offense.

So yeah, maybe not the face of fall fashion Shein wants. The brand took down the image once it went viral and now displays a broken page where the link had been.

Sorry to anyone who wanted the shirt.

Twitter was equal parts disgusted…

Amused…

And terrified for the future…

