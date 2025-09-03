US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump said America is a ‘third world country’ without his tariffs – 17 responses that prove the President’s logic is straight out of a comedy sketch

Saul Hutson. Updated September 3rd, 2025

This is what we asked for. We wanted proof of life. When Donald Trump disappeared from public view, everyone was concerned he had breathed his last breath. It instead appears as if he was just holding his breath so that he could come back to expel even more hot air.

The President was back stumbling through another rant about tariffs yesterday, and somehow he managed to make even less sense than usual. At one point, he insists the stock market needs tariffs, and without them we’d be a “third-world country.” It’s equal parts alarming, ridiculous, and unsurprising.

Let’s head to Twitter to help break down this train wreck together.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2