Donald Trump said America is a ‘third world country’ without his tariffs – 17 responses that prove the President’s logic is straight out of a comedy sketch

US donald trump tariffs

This is what we asked for. We wanted proof of life. When Donald Trump disappeared from public view, everyone was concerned he had breathed his last breath. It instead appears as if he was just holding his breath so that he could come back to expel even more hot air.

The President was back stumbling through another rant about tariffs yesterday, and somehow he managed to make even less sense than usual. At one point, he insists the stock market needs tariffs, and without them we’d be a “third-world country.” It’s equal parts alarming, ridiculous, and unsurprising.

“The stock market is down because of that because the stock market needs the tariffs and wants them. If you took away tariffs, we could end up being a third world country.” – Trump One of the most unintelligent humans to ever roam the planet. pic.twitter.com/rWBqbuUlCG — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 2, 2025

Let’s head to Twitter to help break down this train wreck together.

1.

We are well on our way to being a third world country. We already have our very own Tin Pot Dictator — Nancy Ruth Gorelo (@GoreloRuth98405) September 2, 2025

2.

He is a liability for the markets and for America. — Charlie (@superoldcharlie) September 2, 2025

3.

Vance looking at Trump wondering if this would be enough to trigger the 25th! — GEMMA (@Gem_Tones) September 2, 2025

4.

Only someone who went bankrupt running casinos could claim tariffs are the lifeline of the stock market. Trump talks about ‘third world countries’ while proving he never understood how first world economies work. — Z0RN (@Z0RN3) September 2, 2025

5.

It’s amazing how someone that stupid became a billionaire, and managed to evade accountability his entire life. — ZaxxonGalaxian (@ZaxxonGalaxian) September 2, 2025

6.

Even JD Vance appears to be confused by the mindless ramblings of Demented Donnie — rjrs he/him ️‍ (@rjrs6) September 2, 2025

7.

Yep no stroke same dogshit different week — FijiVoid (@VoidFiji) September 2, 2025

8.

Nothing pisses me off more than the enablers with their fake stupid smiles whenever Trump talks! — Nader Daliri (@ndaliri) September 2, 2025

9.