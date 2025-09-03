Keir Starmer’s going thorough the mill right now but his PMQs takedown of Nigel Farage had all the right people applauding

Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage

Keir Starmer returned to Downing Street after the summer break promising to launch ‘phase two’ of his government, which began just as well as phase one had ended.

Badly.

But there was one moment in today’s PMQs – it’s back, back, back, baby! – which had all the right people cheering.

It was the PM’s takedown of the predictable absence of Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader apparently too busy doing constituency meetings in Clacton (only kidding – he was in America, obviously).

And Starmer’s takedown was of the A++ variety.

Starmer ravages Farage: “The honourable member for Clacton is not here… he’s flown to America to badmouth and talkdown our country. And worse than that… he’s gone to lobby the Americans to impose sanctions. You cannot get more unpatriotic than that. It’s a disgrace.”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/Mwr1ukzTSG — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) September 3, 2025

Bravo.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Starmer takes out the trash. More of this, please.#Farage pic.twitter.com/rqsX1639Xs — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 3, 2025

2.

I think the word he was looking for is traitor. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 3, 2025

3.

Starmer is right. Farage is colluding with foreign politicians to push malign policies against our country, fuelled by disinformation of his own making – all for his personal political gain. Farage before country – every time. He should never be anywhere near 10 Downing Street. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) September 3, 2025

4.

Well said. Good to see Starmer finally attack the racist grifter, instead of consistently validating him. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/BYvvwtljgI — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) September 3, 2025

5.

Farage is about to sit down in front of Congress and berate the country that pays his salary. The country that elected him. Is this not treasonous behaviour? What happened to Reform’s Britain First promises? https://t.co/vUBHmitZcQ — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 3, 2025

6.

That is how you slap someone across an ocean — Lee Dechan (@leesdechan) September 3, 2025

7.

AT FUCKING LAST, he FINALLY fights back against Farage too little too late now though https://t.co/2EKWcGIERK — nV PsYcHoSiS11 nV (@xloGicPsychosis) September 3, 2025

