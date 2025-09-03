Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage

Keir Starmer’s going thorough the mill right now but his PMQs takedown of Nigel Farage had all the right people applauding

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2025

Keir Starmer returned to Downing Street after the summer break promising to launch ‘phase two’ of his government, which began just as well as phase one had ended.

Badly.

But there was one moment in today’s PMQs – it’s back, back, back, baby! – which had all the right people cheering.

It was the PM’s takedown of the predictable absence of Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader apparently too busy doing constituency meetings in Clacton (only kidding – he was in America, obviously).

And Starmer’s takedown was of the A++ variety.

Bravo.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

READ MORE

A Nigel Farage fan suffered a meltdown over this English Heritage family photo and was magnificently owned into next year – 14 blue plaque comebacks

Source @AdamJSchwarz