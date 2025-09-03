This man dared disagree with asylum hotel protestors and what happened next is a terrifying glimpse into the state of the UK right now

Videos immigration

If it’s been a summer of anything it’s been a summer of asylum hotel protests as people protested – sometimes violently – outside hotels being used to house people seeking asylum in the UK.

We mention it because of this particular clip which has just gone wildly viral, a man who turned up to politely – and eloquently – disagree with these asylum hotel protestors.

And what happened next is not only unutterably disgraceful but shines the brightest of lights on the hypocrisy of right-wingers who constantly wang on about the importance of free speech and how it is being restricted in the UK.

This is disgusting. A local lad came out to give his opinion to the media, and when the thugs didn’t like what he was saying, they chased him and called him a pedo. pic.twitter.com/EIS2awYRDj — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 2, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

This guy is 100x times more courageous than the mob of moronic useless cowards chasing him. — Thanos Angelopoulos (@Th_Angelopoulos) September 2, 2025

Absolutely awful. Disgusting. Respect and love to this very reasonable and clearly intelligent young man. https://t.co/UjNFyEbsMF — Nels Abbey (@nelsabbey) September 2, 2025

“Free speech” but only if you’re right wing. — Adam (@AdzWhitcombe) September 2, 2025

This lad is a true British hero – and those thugs are nothing but an embarrassment to our country. Their summer of mindless violence & intimidation is coming to an end. If anybody knows him, please let him know we salute his courage. #factsnotfear #eppingforeveryone https://t.co/aWnn7yMSbQ — Epping for Everyone (@Epping4Everyone) September 2, 2025

Oh my God this is horrible — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 2, 2025

Thugs. Any parliamentary movement allied to this stuff won’t be particularly stable, or last particularly long. https://t.co/9J7ayPx2Zi — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) September 2, 2025

