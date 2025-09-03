This man dared disagree with asylum hotel protestors and what happened next is a terrifying glimpse into the state of the UK right now
If it’s been a summer of anything it’s been a summer of asylum hotel protests as people protested – sometimes violently – outside hotels being used to house people seeking asylum in the UK.
We mention it because of this particular clip which has just gone wildly viral, a man who turned up to politely – and eloquently – disagree with these asylum hotel protestors.
And what happened next is not only unutterably disgraceful but shines the brightest of lights on the hypocrisy of right-wingers who constantly wang on about the importance of free speech and how it is being restricted in the UK.
This is disgusting.
A local lad came out to give his opinion to the media, and when the thugs didn’t like what he was saying, they chased him and called him a pedo. pic.twitter.com/EIS2awYRDj
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 2, 2025
And these people surely said it best.
1.
This guy is 100x times more courageous than the mob of moronic useless cowards chasing him.
— Thanos Angelopoulos (@Th_Angelopoulos) September 2, 2025
2.
Absolutely awful. Disgusting.
Respect and love to this very reasonable and clearly intelligent young man. https://t.co/UjNFyEbsMF
— Nels Abbey (@nelsabbey) September 2, 2025
3.
“Free speech” but only if you’re right wing.
— Adam (@AdzWhitcombe) September 2, 2025
4.
This lad is a true British hero – and those thugs are nothing but an embarrassment to our country. Their summer of mindless violence & intimidation is coming to an end. If anybody knows him, please let him know we salute his courage. #factsnotfear #eppingforeveryone https://t.co/aWnn7yMSbQ
— Epping for Everyone (@Epping4Everyone) September 2, 2025
5.
Oh my God this is horrible
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 2, 2025
6.
Thugs. Any parliamentary movement allied to this stuff won’t be particularly stable, or last particularly long. https://t.co/9J7ayPx2Zi
— Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) September 2, 2025
7.
Well done young man. Keep your head up.
— Lyndy Mountain (@LyndyMountain) September 2, 2025