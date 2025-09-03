Videos immigration

This man dared disagree with asylum hotel protestors and what happened next is a terrifying glimpse into the state of the UK right now

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2025

If it’s been a summer of anything it’s been a summer of asylum hotel protests as people protested – sometimes violently – outside hotels being used to house people seeking asylum in the UK.

We mention it because of this particular clip which has just gone wildly viral, a man who turned up to politely – and eloquently – disagree with these asylum hotel protestors.

And what happened next is not only unutterably disgraceful but shines the brightest of lights on the hypocrisy of right-wingers who constantly wang on about the importance of free speech and how it is being restricted in the UK.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2