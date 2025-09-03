This spoof call for book banning is a sarcastic delight – and probably a little too believable

Entertainment satire

Part of the ramping up of extreme conservatism in the USA’s Republican states has seen increased policing of literature in the war on’wokeness’.

The Keller Independent School District in Texas, for example, ordered school libraries to pull more than 40 books from shelves after they were described as inappropriate.

They included –

A graphic novel of The Diary of Anne Frank A number of titles with LGBTQ+ themes The Bible.

Columnist Rex Huppke shared his humour-barbed take on the order for USA Today, including a very funny list of books that “should” be banned.

A Reddit user named u/Ossify21 posted the printed version on the r/PoliticalHumor forum.

‘“It” by Stephen King. Oh, for Pete’s sake, the title is a darn pronoun. I see what you’re up to, Stephen King. We all know pronouns can lead young people to explore and eventually embrace their true identities. Not on my watch!’

Although quite a few thought it was serious – at least at first – Redditors loved Rex’s scathing mimicry of the right-wing mindset.

1.

This list is hilarious! Kudos to the author.

GodderzGoddess

2.

Nailed it. Read it at work and had to fight from laughing out loud at several of them. Great satire is so hard to find these days.

Sandman1990

3.

They’re right about The Canterbury Tales” though. On the other hand, if kids knew what’s in there it might actually get them to read.

Aneloz

4.

A conservative wouldn’t know this many books.

HollowPlanet

5.

The fact that it was even slightly hard to tell if it was satire is concerning. The fact that there are people out there who actually say this shit unironically…

Melssenator

6.

Republicans don’t know why this is funny.

Cargobiker530

HoppyFrog thought it might go right over the heads of those doing the banning.

They won’t get the sarcasm and will use it as a guide. The last entry should be The New Testament.

You can – and probably should – follow Rex Huppke on Bluesky.

