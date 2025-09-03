This woman told the tale of her boyfriend’s especially unfortunate way he likes to relieve himself and of all the many A++ replies this one was just magnificent

Life r/AskReddit relationships wtf

No relationship is perfect. In every couple, one partner or the other usually has a quirk or two that drive the other one crazy.

Many times, that centers around leaving the toilet seat up. But when it comes to leaving the toilet alone completely and going outside every time he needs to pee? That’s when things get a little dicey.

Confused yet? Us too. Which brings us to the always delightful Am I The Asshole subReddit.

Settle in, Redditor u/Aware-Secretary8597 has a story to tell and it takes a couple of paragraphs.

‘My (25F) boyfriend (22M) is a great and considerate guy and usually extremely well-mannered. Unfortunately, recently I learned about a really strange habit of his that concerns me. ‘When we were just dating and he was visiting me at my apartment, he never asked to use my bathroom. I didn’t ask if he needed to use it because I assume as an adult he would let me know like all of my friends do. ‘A few weeks into our relationship, he told me he would pee in the bushes behind the apartment complex. I thought this was weird. When I asked him why, he told me he didn’t want to be rude. I assumed he was just trying to be polite since he didn’t know me well then, but it still didn’t make sense to me. (He uses my bathroom with no issues now.) Several months after this, he visited my parents for the first time at their home. He had already met them before, but this was the first time being in their house. He was drinking a lot of water, so before we left I asked him if he needed to use their bathroom since we had a long drive ahead of us. He said he was good. They also offered their bathroom, but he refused. ‘We stopped at Kroger as they were closing for drinks, which was only a couple of minutes away. When he got back into his car, he drove around to the back of the building, got out, and started peeing into the grass. He said he didn’t use the Kroger restrooms because they were closed. I was baffled that he would rather pee outside than in my parents’ clean and convenient bathroom. He said he was being respectful. I don’t understand how using someone bathroom after they offered could be disrespectful or impolite. ‘We went river tubing yesterday, and rather than pee before or after in one of the many restrooms on site, he peed in the middle of the river with tons of people around. It was really quick and no one noticed. I scolded him for peeing in a public place with children around. His explanations for peeing in weird places never satisfy me. I don’t know how common this is for men, but I think it’s abnormal. ‘Am I the asshole for telling him his habit is gross and disrespectful, instead of ‘polite’ like he insists? ‘EDIT: He peed underwater in the river. He did not whip it out in front of kids.’

Needless to say, the comments formed a rather strong consensus.

1.

‘If he was peeing on a lemon tree it would make sense, but this is weird. Unless he has extreme toilet anxiety is part of his quirks.’

Basic-Reception-9974

2.

‘What about OP’S neighbors? No one wants to look out their window and see some weird guy peeing in their bushes.’

amberlikesowls

3.

‘If he’s not careful, a cop may see him peeing behind a bldg or a place where he could possibly be seen, like that store. That could get him in big trouble! It could land him a rap for indecent exposure or on sex offender list?!’

Beenani1

4.

‘NTA. Tell him that people have been added to the sex offender registry for public urination. Explain the major consequences that come with that – it limits where you can live, your employment prospects, and being allowed to interact with children. Ask him if peeing outside is worth having to deal with all of that for the rest of his life.’

PandaEnthusiast89

5.

‘Honestly I think it’s extremely disrespectful to pee in someone’s bushes outside their house. It can damage the plants and the smell omg. Just disgusting. I don’t understand why he thinks it’s being more respectful to not use a bathroom that’s available?’

kittalyn

6.

‘NTA. How bizarre. That is quite the opposite of “not being rude.”’

ConflictGullible392

7.

‘NTA This is a weird habit.

‘I would guess that if you start unpacking some of the baggage he’s carrying around, somewhere in there is someone telling him how ‘rude’ he is to borrow someone’s bathroom. I grew up in the country so I know men and women pee outside occassionally, but not as a preference. I may be from the south, but we all PREFER indoor plumbing.

‘The first few examples you gave reminded me of a dog marking their territory, but the last one–the river, with strangers and children around–was upsetting and honestly the type of thing he could get arrested for. With this act, he’s gone from ‘that’s annoying’ to ‘this behavior needs to stop, right now.’

Bubbly_Chicken_9358

8.

‘The first reasonable answer. The lad’s got issues.’

‘If you love him and think he’s a potential life partner, talk to him and help him work through it.

‘If you arent serious, it’s a decent cue to move on.’

mrb1585357890

9.

‘How does he wash his hands after peeing?’

SerWrong

But surely no-one said it better than this person …

‘Have you ever been in his yard and stepped in dogshit, only to realize he doesn’t have a dog?’

Leather_Addition2605

Boom!

‘Close the thread, we’re done here.’

TortiTrouble

‘Escalation!’

dynamitediscodave

‘Someone please save this comment for the sub’s end of the year awards!’

Calamity_Jay

Source u/Aware-Secretary8597 on Reddit