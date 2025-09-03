‘What silly little things are you proud of that you haven’t told anyone else?’ – 17 trivial but important accomplishments

Round Ups r/AskUK

Life is full of massive milestones. If you’re keen-eyed, you may have spotted people sharing how they’ve reached them on social media.

But besides huge achievements like getting married or buying a house, these are lots more smaller achievements that never get their time in the spotlight. At least that was until whittingtonwarrior invited members of r/AskUK to share the silly little things they’re proud of that they haven’t told anyone else. And to get the ball rolling, they shared one of their own:

‘I’m on a 5 day streak of successfully throwing a tea bag into my cup from across the room. I’ll grant you this isn’t world changing, but am I looking forward to day 6? Yes I am’

Here are the top replies…

‘Played a game years ago called eve online where I had a 99.6% kill to death ratio.. Was the highest in the game of anyone who played but as a grown adult I never told anyone as I didn’t want to be judged as some sort of gamer nerd’

-FritzzRider

‘I took up archery 6 months ago and got my first all 6 arrows in the gold! Did a little happy dance!’

-Faith1294

‘I’ve lived in the UK since 2001 and now fully understand the phrase ‘Bobs ur Uncle’.’

-A_Necessary

‘I got paid on Friday and haven’t impulse bought anything. In fact I paid off one of my debts instead. Fuck you ADHD, I am top-tier adulting now’

-Holiday_Cat_7284

‘It only took me a week to get around to sewing a button back onto a pair of shorts (Just ADHD things)’

-SamVimesBootTheory

‘I went on a short art course a while ago and learnt gilding with sheet leaf gold amongst other things. And a couple of days ago I successfully gilded some wood at home, I spent ages just looking at it with a happy grin.’

-gohugatree

‘I was 75th in the world for competitive pc overclocking a few years back. Using 3d mark to benchmark which is the gold standard for benchmarking I got to 75th for double GPU configurations’

-cankennykencan

‘This one is so ridiculous and I know there is no logic to my actions sometimes but I’m proud of myself for this…. The last 5 days I’ve managed to be at home and not have my toes crossed. About 10 months ago I had a scary encounter with a violent person at my front door which involved the police. My stupid brain said “if you cross your toes, they won’t come back!” And because they didn’t come back whilst I had my toes crossed, it fuelled the irrational “SEE… THIS WORKS!”. I’ve wrecked my ankles and calves with this constant toe crossing. I had enough of the pain and fear so have tried hard to break this OCD thing… AND IM ON DAY 5!!!!!!! Can’t tell anyone in real life because it’s weird and not really something to celebrate, so I’ll celebrate here… DAY 5 BABY!!!’

-Wearethedevil

